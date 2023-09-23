Zach Bryan Releases Moving Folk Song 'Boys of Faith' — His First Collaboration with Bon Iver

The country music star shared the 'Boys of Faith' EP on Friday

Rising country-rock star Zach Bryan just released the ultimate collaboration in time for fall.

The singer-songwriter, 27, released the five-song EP Boys of Faith (via Warner Records) on Friday, just several weeks after dropping his major label debut album American Heartbreak. On the title track, he teamed up with fellow indie folk star Bon Iver, 42, for the first time.

An autumnal Americana song, the two singer’s hearty voices sprawl over strings, piano and affecting percussion as they mine their nostalgia for old friends and relationships. As both the “Dawns” singer and the “Hey, Ma” artist (whose real name is Justin Vernon) are known for their potent lyrics, it’s the kind of song that’ll make you reflect on your own friends who’ve “stuck around” and faded away, too.

“But you stuck around when I was down / And I'll owe you all my days / Them boys of faith / Them boys of faith,” the two sing together as the track picks up.

On the chorus they sing: “High tide has been risin' up / I've been gettin' up with some boys I used to know / We're tryin' to get our pockets up / This year has just been movin' f---in' slow.”

Bryan also collaborated with another breakout Americana talent on the EP: Noah Kahan. The cult-loved artists worked together on the track “Sarah’s Place.”

While “Boys of Faith” marks the Oklahoma artist’s first time working with Bon Iver, he’s been a noted fan of the Grammy winner for years. Back in 2016, he shared a cover of the Wisconsin singer’s hit song “Skinny Love” and has tweeted several times about how much he loves his music.

In 2017, he called Bon Iver’s “Heavenly Father” “one of the most beautiful songs ever made” with a post on X (formerly known as Twitter). He also sung his praises of the song “Towers,” writing, “I wish I'd of come up with it.”

The “Something in the Orange” singer began teasing the Boys of Faith EP, which features a photo from his family archives as cover art, on Monday. He previewed songs on Instagram and wrote about the writing process in the caption.

He shared: “Locked myself in a studio all week, wrote myself through a notebook, walked around with people I love in the city then went campin, felt restful and hopeful, thankful for breathing no matter the day, just grateful.”

“thank you to @boniver and @noahkahanmusic,” the country music star added. “them boys of faith”

Boys of Faith follows the Aug. 25 release of Bryan’s acclaimed third album and major label debut American Heartbreak. The record went No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as well as the top spots on the Country, Rock & Alternative, Americana/Folk, and Rock album charts.

His album track “I Remember Everything” with Kacey Musgraves simultaneously reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier this year, he continued to ascend into the indie world by working on the single “Dawn” with indie pop star Maggie Rogers.



