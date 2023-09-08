Zach Bryan Arrested in Oklahoma

zach-bryan-arrested - Credit: Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Zach Bryan was arrested on Thursday on charges of “obstruction of investigation” in Oklahoma, Rolling Stone has confirmed. The singer-songwriter was released on bond on the same day.

It is currently unclear what led to his arrest. A rep for Bryan did not immediately respond to Rolling Stone‘s request for comment. The Craig County Sheriff’s Office in Vinita, Oklahoma, was unable to provide additional information.

Bryan’s recent social media post on Instagram Stories featured a photo of a dog in his passenger seat with the caption, “On the road again, gonna go see the birds win.” (Bryan, who lives in Philadelphia, is a hardcore Eagles fan.)

The news of Bryan’s arrest follows a streak of historical success for the country singer. This week, his self-titled album debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 albums chart, moving the equivalent of 200,000 units in its first week. It simultaneously topped the rock, rock & alternative, Americana/folk, and country charts, as well as Spotify, iTunes, and iTunes Country. All 16 of its tracks landed in the Top 50 of the Billboard Hot 100, with “I Remember Everything,” his duet with Kacey Musgraves, debuting at Number One.

Bryan has had a tumultuous 24 hours. While riding high on the Number One debut of his new album and his Number One duet with Musgraves, he fended off tweets from fans angry about the pricing of tickets for his 2024 Quittin’ Time Tour. After boycotting Ticketmaster on his last tour to try to keep prices reasonable and thwart scalpers, Bryan returned to the service on Wednesday. Prices soared compared to his previous tour, with some tickets selling for nearly $1,000.

“Damned if you do and damned if you don’t, another lesson learned in the life of 27 year olds,” he tweeted.

The Quittin’ Time Tour will largely find Bryan playing arenas around the country, alongside a few stadium gigs. It all kicks off March 6 and 7, 2024, with two shows at the United Center in Chicago and wraps Dec. 13 and 14 with two special hometown shows at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He’s also doing two nights at Lincoln Financial Field — the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bryan is also up for New Artist of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards, which announced its nominees Thursday morning.

