Zach Bryan Is Arrested After Notching No. 1 Album And No. 1 Song, Apologizes To Officers

Like something out of a classic country song, Zach Bryan has had his first No. 1 album, his first No. 1 single, and how he’s been arrested — all in the same week.

The red-hot country star and native Oklahoman was arrested in Vinita, OK earlier today and booked on an obstruction of investigation charge. Details surrounding the arrest are unclear, but Bryan owned up to the incident and apologized to the arresting officers.

“Today, I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol,” Bryan wrote on social media. “Emotions got the best of me, and I was out of line in the things I said…I am truly sorry to the officers.“

Bryan landed his first Billboard 200 No. 1 album this week as well as his first Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song, “I Remember Everything” featuring Kacey Musgraves. Per Billboard, all 16 songs from his album debuted on the Hot 100.

Here is Bryan’s statement in full:

Today, I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me, and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can. I was just frustrated in the moment. It was unlike me, and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can. I love you guys, and I am truly sorry to the officers.

