Zach Braff Says Anne Hathaway's Dad Almost Fought Him at a Premiere Over a Misunderstanding

Zach Braff claims he almost got into an altercation with Anne Hathaway’s dad all over a big misunderstanding.

On his podcast Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Scrubs costar Donald Faison, the actor, 45, recalled his strange experience at the 2012 premiere of Les Misérables, the film musical that would net Hathaway a Best Supporting Actress Oscar just months later.

Braff said that when he tried to approach Hathaway at the event, her dad immediately got up to confront him.

“I know Anne Hathaway as an acquaintance. I’m walking towards her to say congratulations,” Braff recalled. “Her father stands ups and gives me this look like: ‘I’m going to kill this motherf—er. He’s got the balls to crash my daughter’s premiere? I’m going to strangle him!’ ”

Turns out Hathaway’s dad had confused Braff with her ex-boyfriend Raffaello Follieri, since the two bear a striking resemblance.

“I got within 10 feet of [Hathaway’s father] and his face just f—ing broke, sighed with a breath of relief realizing it was me and not the ex-boyfriend,” Braff said.

Hathaway, 37, and Follieri, 41, dated from 2004 until 2008, breaking up before he was charged for defrauding investors out of millions of dollars. He was sentenced to four and a half years in prison.

Bob Riha Jr/WireImage Anne Hathaway and Raffaello Follieri

Braff said he often get mistaken for Follieri, and one time it even led to meeting one of his idols. The actor recalled once being in a coffee shop when he spotted Arsenio Hall.

“I see Arsenio Hall, and he’s looking right at me,” Braff said. “I never met Arsenio Hall. But I was geeking out because I love Arsenio Hall. He brought me over to the end of the counter where they delivered the coffees. And there, you can hear the music, is Eddie Murphy standing there.”

“Anybody ever tell you you look like Anne Hathaway’s boyfriend that went to jail?” Braff recalled Murphy saying. “Yeah, ’cause I was watching the news and I was like, ‘That looks like the dude from Scrubs!'”