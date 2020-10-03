Zach Braff Mourns the Death of His Dog Roscoe: 'Goodbye My Old Friend'

zach braff/instagram Zach Braff and his dog Roscoe

Zach Braff is saying goodbye to his dog Roscoe.

The actor, 45, shared the heartbreaking news on Instagram Friday that Roscoe, his rescue pup, had died at age 17.

"Today I had to say goodbye to my best friend, Roscoe Braff," Braff wrote in the caption for several photos with the pooch. "He made it 17 years! I feel so lucky that we found each other."

Braff then encouraged his fans to "adopt a dog," calling it "the best decision" he ever made.

"Goodbye, my old friend," the Scrubs star added. "We’ll catch up some other time."

Braff's girlfriend, Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh, also shared a tribute to Roscoe, calling the dog the "coolest of cool" in a post of her own on Instagram.

"Goodnight sweet Roscoe," the Little Women star wrote in the caption accompanying a photo of the dog. "Thank you for all the love you gave and for all the kisses you treated me to."

Referring to Braff's relationship with his longtime pet, Pugh, 24, added, "I genuinely count myself lucky that I got to see such a beautiful friendship between a man and his dog. RIP Roscoe 💋 02/10/20"

On her Instagram Story, Pugh shared Braff's post, writing, "Night night Roscy, we love you."

Pugh and Braff mourned another loss earlier this year: the death of Nick Cordero, Braff's close friend.

Last month, on what would have been Cordero's 42nd birthday, the Midsommar star shared a tribute to the Broadway actor, who died from complications of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in July.

"Nick was the first to welcome me into this friendship group, he had this big open smile that makes you fall in love with him even if he hadn’t said anything yet," Pugh remembered of Cordero.

"It’s hard to imagine someone so big and so mighty is no longer here anymore," she added in the tribute. "Nick had so much love. He had so much love to give it was impossible not to feel high whenever you’d leave him. Happy F—ing Birthday darling, we shall have a mighty cheese board with all the chutneys and relishes in your honour. We’re thinking of you."

Mourning his friend's death in July, Braff said that he had "honestly never known a kinder person."

"The last thing he ever texted me was to look out for his wife and one year old son, Elvis. I promise the world they will never want for anything," Braff wrote on Instagram at the time, adding, "I feel so incredibly grateful I got to have Nick Cordero enter my life. Rest In Peace. Rest in Power."