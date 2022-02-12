Zach Braff and Donald Faison Have a Musical Scrubs Reunion in T-Mobile's Super Bowl Ad

J.D. and Turk are together again!

Zach Braff and Donald Faison enjoyed a toe-tapping Scrubs reunion as they appeared together in T-Mobile's new musical ad, which will air Sunday during Super Bowl LVI.

In the promo, they sing an updated version of "I Feel Pretty" from West Side Story as Braff, 46, complains about his Internet bill before taking his song and dance to his front yard. Luckily, Faison, 47, is right next door to recommend T-Mobile's service and competitive pricing.

The pair starred in Scrubs as medical interns and best friends, John Michael "J.D." Dorian and Christopher Turk, respectively, for the show's 9-season run. The series — which also starred Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, Judy Reyes, Neil Flynn, and Christa Miller — aired on NBC from 2001 to 2008 before moving to ABC for its final season, from 2009 to 2010.

Reyes, 54, who played RN Carla Espinosa, previously recounted to PEOPLE how she suffered a broken hip just before she was set to film the show's season 6 musical episode "My Musical," which aired on Jan. 18, 2007.

"The day that I had to shoot my scene, I had taken a really bad fall out of my shower and fractured my hip," Reyes said in December. "The first thing that I thought was, 'My song! I'm not going to get to sing my song.' "

Fortunately, she was still able to perform her number, thanks to show creator Bill Lawrence. "It's a testament to Bill Lawrence and the environment and the family relationship that we also forged on that show. I've been extremely blessed," she continued.

"[Bill] said, 'Don't worry. We'll shoot it when you heal.' And we did," Reyes recalled, adding: "Having nothing to compare it to, I was just blown away. I cried more after that than I did when I fell."

Braff and Faison have remained best buds offscreen. They even launched a Scrubs rewatch podcast, entitled Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach + Donald, in which they take fans through the entire series, episode-by-episode.

Super Bowl LVI will be broadcast live on NBC and Telemundo from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 13, with kickoff at 6:30 p.m. ET. It can also be live-streamed on Peacock.