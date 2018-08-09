Zach Bauchou leads Canadian men's amateur championship by two strokes

DUNCAN, B.C. — American Zach Bauchou fought the heat with a 4-under-par 67 in Wednesday's third round of the 114th Canadian Men's Amateur Championship to hold a two-stroke lead at Duncan Meadows.

The 22-year-old Forest, Va., product sits at 13-under par for the tournament and has held the lead through the first three rounds. Bauchou, a junior at Oklahoma State, felt he left a lot of strokes on the course today.

"I didn't really feel like I played that great today. I just didn't hit it close to the hole so I didn't have many great birdie looks," said Bauchou, who was on his way to the practice range. "I was fortunate to only make one bogey which minimizes the damage a lot — I just need to play better tomorrow."

Trailing Bauchou is fellow American Philip Knowles, who shot a 64 to tie the course record (set this week by Australian Justin Warren). The Jacksonville, Fla., native sits at 11 under in solo second, narrowing Bauchou's 36-hole lead by one stroke.

A trio of golfers sit tied for third place at 8 under: Canadian Kaleb Gorbahn (Smithers, B.C.), Sam Stevens (Wichita, Kans.) and Cameron Young (Scarborough, N.Y.).

Team Canada graduate and NHL referee Garrett Rank of Elmira, Ont., sits in sixth at 7 under for the tournament.

In addition to claiming the title of 2018 Canadian men's amateur champion, the winner will earn exemptions into the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, Calif., and the 2019 RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton from June 3-9.

The champion will also be eligible to receive an exemption into the U.S. Junior Amateur, the U.S. Mid-Amateur or the U.S. Senior Amateur, if applicable.

The Canadian Press