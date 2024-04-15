Zaccharie Risacher: NBA draft scouting report and intel

2005 | 6’10 | 6’11 | 210 LBS

Team: JL Bourg (France)

Best aggregate mock draft rank: 1 / Worst rank: 18

Across 51 games in all leagues, Risacher averaged 10.5 points, shooting 46.3 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range. He also contributed 3.3 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.3 blocks per contest.

Risacher’s father, Stéphane, won a silver medal with the French National Team at the Olympics.

Strengths

* Desirable physical profile for NBA teams as a big wing/forward

* High release point in his shot with shooting efficiency

* Defensive versatility, capable of guarding positions 2-4

* Good decision-making with shot selection and defensive rotations

* Effective off-ball player, excelling in motion offenses and catch-and-shoot opportunities

* Capable of dribbling in transition and pushing the ball upcourt

* Limited experience and room for growth at 18 years old

Weaknesses

* Lacks creative flair for shot creation and playmaking

* Not a consistent threat to draw fouls or initiate offense independently

* Limited athleticism, susceptible to being beaten off the dribble

* Relies heavily on a primary playmaker for offensive facilitation

* Struggles in pick-and-roll situations and creating shots from midrange

Scotto's draft notes:

“Risacher is a French version of Matas Buzelis to me,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype.

“Risacher is No. 1 for me,” an NBA scout told HoopsHype. “I like his shot-making potential, his size, he can guard one through three in the league right now, and I like his feel with the ball.”

“Some people will have Risacher at No. 1-3,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype. “Everybody wants a big versatile wing that’s young and can continue to develop. People want a guy that can make some shots. He’s not a shot creator. He’s trending more towards a player you stick in the corner. I don’t think he’s a guy you can run your offense through. Overseas, they’re doing a bit of playing him off the ball and some on the ball. He’s athletic enough. His understanding of the game is relatively high. At the end of the day, I think he’ll be more of a 3-and-D caliber wing as opposed to a guy that’s going to be one of your Top 3 players going forward in the NBA for a team.”

Excerpts from HoopsHype’s Aggregate Mock Draft from colleague Michael Scotto, who contributed research to this story, can be found here.

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype