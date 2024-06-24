Zaccagni stuns Croatia with stoppage-time equaliser as Italy put Modric on the brink at Euro 2024

Mattia Zaccagni rescues Italy at the death

Luka Modric stood in the dug out, shirt in his mouth, an anxious look on his face as the game entered the eighth and final minute of stoppage time. He had done his bit and now all he could do was stand and watch and hope, pray, Croatia could see through the job.

The great man had momentarily faltered himself, his penalty early in the second half saved by Italy’s heroic goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma but within 33 seconds he had reminded everyone that there was plenty of life in the old dog yet.

Rifling a shot into the roof of the net after Donnarumma had succeeded only in pushing the ball into the Real Madrid midfielder’s path after clawing away a volley from Ante Budimir, Modric – at 38 years and 289 days – became the oldest scorer in the 64-year history of the Euros on appearance No 178 for his country.

But now, having been substituted as the game entered its final stages, he was powerless to do anything but watch like the rest of Croatia’s supporters in the stands and back home. And then it happened. Heartbreak in the final seconds of a game Croatia thought they had won and, suddenly, their night was turned on its head. From looking forward to a last 16 tie, they were all but going home while Italy, the defending European champions, snuck their way into the knockout stages in the most dramatic fashion.

It all started with Riccardo Calafiori, Italy’s centre-back channelling his inner Beckenbauer to slalom through the middle and slip a pass through to Mattia Zaccagni, who was in acres of space wide to his left. Cutting into the box and opening up his body, the Lazio forward steered a beautiful curling shot into the corner. Devastation for Croatia, delight for Italy, the goal sending them through to face Switzerland on Saturday and ending the uncertainty of the third place lottery.

Croatia vs Italy: As it happened . . .

Congratulations Italy

I was going to say they got themselves out of jail but in truth the tournament format means they would most likely have gone through anyway. But still: they absolutely are going through now, and they’ll play the Swiss on Saturday. Hard to see them really doing much in the tournament, disorganised at the back, lumpen in midfield, timid up top, a pale imitation of previous vintages although I guess you never know. One moment of quality, from Zaccagni, was enough to get what they needed tonight.

Croatia’s old guard looked to have done the business but for a team with so much international experience, maybe they could have seen it out better. All in all, an exciting end to a meh game, the first half was dire, improved after the break but as with several of the teams we have seen this tournament, nothing much here to frighten the real Spain/France/Germany contenders. Thanks for following with us, from me Alan Tyers, and from James Ducker and John Percy, goodnight.

“Modric’s worst fears realised in dramatic finale”

Here is how the group finished

What does it mean for third place jiggery-pokery?

Think that’s all good news for England by the way...

And would you like a little bit of bonus permutation information for tonight?



If Albania fail to beat Spain, the following nations will be through to the round of 16:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

🇫🇷 France

🇳🇱 Netherlands



All three would be guaranteed a third-place passage at worst. — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) June 24, 2024

Croatia are currently fifth best of the six third placed teams as it stands. If England thump Slovenia I guess the Croatians go above them on goal difference.

Full time: Croatia 1 Italy 1

What a conclusion! The Croatia guys slump to the turf, Italy jubilant. One of their coaches booked for over-celebrating. Sensational finish, both the strike and the significance.

The upshot? Italy are second on four points. Spain beat Albania 1-0 and top the group on 9 points. Poor old Croatia stuck on two points. Good news for some other third finishers I guess.

Bad game management from the Croatians at the end, they were still playing at high tempo, giving away loads of fouls. Just show it down.

Triumph and despair: Mattia Zaccagni celebrates, Croatia slump to the turf

GOAL! Croatia 1 Italy 1 (Zaccagni 90+7)

Ha ha ha ha ha. Not sure if Italy deserve it but my God what a finish. Modric looks bereft on the bench, as well he might.

Italy finally find some inspiration as Calafiori drives forward, manages to just keep control of the ball and he slips it to Mattia Zaccagni who curls a gorgeous shot past the keeper and it’s 1-1!

Mattia Zaccagni curls home the late equaliser

90+ mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Italy absolutely abject at the moment, booting long balls. Can we not knock it? Hit Lesiolo!

90+ mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Game scrappy, Italy frantic and Croatia resolute. Fagioli fouls and is booked.

Coach there looking like a chugger

trying to get someone to sign up to Save The Cardigans.

Spalletti

90+ mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Calafiori the next man to get booked as he fouls to stop a counter.

90+ mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Scamacca runs and shoots. Deflected behind for a corner.

90+ mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Brozovic the latest Croatian to stop an attack by fair means or foul. Well, foul. He’s chopped down a runner and been booked.

90 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

There will be eight minutes added.

87 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

That’s a better move from Italy. Hard low cross from Retegui but Scamacca can’t apply the final touch.

86 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Chiesa has it down the right. Where’s the movement?

82 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Zaccagni and Fagioli the men on there. The former is immediately walloped by Stanišić, who gets a booking.

Huge gap in the Italy central defence that could easily have been breached. Dear me.

80 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Modric is coming off to, as you’d expect, rapturous Croatian applause. Majer is on.

🇭🇷 Luka Modrić is the oldest ever goalscorer in EURO history at the age of 38 years and 289 days 👏#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/OVTByWBLQF — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 24, 2024

For Italy, Darmian and Jorginho are off. Two nondescript performances. This Italy side don’t look fit to lace the boots of some previous vintages.

79 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Brozovic gets down the flank and slings in a dangerous cross. Bastoni with a timely defensive intervention.

09:37 PM BST

78 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

the longer this evening goes on, the more janitorial those jackets look on Spalletti and staff — Sam Wallace (@SamWallaceTel) June 24, 2024

77 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Pongračić rugby tackles and Italian runner and is booked.

72 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Resultant corner cleared.

71 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Italy have a freekick, central, ten yards outside the Croatia box. Raspadori. It’s deflected off the wall for a corner.

70 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Kovacic coming off. Perisic on. Interesting sub for a team looking to hold a 1-0. Luka Sučić, booked and also anonymous, is coming off for Luka Ivanušec.

Italians not to be feared

While much of the focus here has been on Luka Modric and Croatia’s hopes of going deeper into the tournament, Italy are facing a nervy half-hour.

They look well organised, and have a shrewd manager in Luciano Spalletti, yet have hardly set the pulses racing at Euro 2024 so far.

Even if they lose this and fortuitously reach the knockout stages, Italy are not to be feared on this evidence.

68 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Italy having a right good go. As well they might, because third place with three points would be a precarious position.

67 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Turning into an enjoyable second half. Darmian down the left I mentioned, and now Frattesi is asking a lot of questions down the right. Wins a corner. Cleared.

65 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Darmian is getting a lot of space out there on the left but doesn’t look comfortable using his left foot. Well, he isn’t. Tries an effort with his right.

Croatia fans

are pelting, erm, other Croatia fans.

People in the crowd now being hit by hard plastic cups and parents having to shelter their kids below (who are also Croatia supporters). They're environmentally more friendly, but this isn't gonna work. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) June 24, 2024

61 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Wow - Bastoni again! Rises powerfully in the box but he has headed over.

09:20 PM BST

59 mins: Croatia 1 Italy 0

Modric catches Fratesi.

Federico Chiesa has replaced Federico Dimarco.

What must Scotland be thinking?

Penny for the thoughts of Steve Clarke.

Scotland’s manager was seething after a clear penalty in the final stages of their defeat by Hungary was ignored, with his agony compounded when the incident was not reviewed by VAR.

After Croatia were awarded a penalty here, following a check on the monitor, the inconsistencies are maddening.

Though Luka Modric’s spot-kick was saved, seconds later the magician provided the potentially pivotal moment with the opening goal.

GOAL! Croatia 1 Italy 0 (Modric 55)

... but Italy will be kicking themselves! They don’t settle after that superb moment from their keeper, they allow the Croatians to cross it back in. Stabbed at goal by Budimir, absolutely magnificent save from Donnarumma. But who is there to pounce on the rebound? Modric! What composure (from LM) and how very un-Italian not to settle things down.

53 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Penalty save! Modric hit it low and accurately enough, but the massive Italian keeper gets down low and claws it away...

50 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

More like it from the men in red and white. They’ve got the Italians on the ropes, Kramarić hits a shot and the sub Frattesi has got his hand out in a most peculiar way. Hits him on the paw. Ref is going over to the monitor. This is gonna be a penalty for sure.

He turned his back and stuck his hand out like a man who had seen a taxi cab too late.

Luka Modric steps up to take the penalty.

46 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Here’s John Percy: “Similarities between Croatia and Scotland here, with the two contrasting prospects of being either knocked out or progressing to the last 16. Like Scotland on Sunday night, Croatia face a monumental second half and need to raise their game to pick up a crucial win.

“Scotland left it far too late to make a difference in their game against Hungary, while the lack of attacking quality was sadly glaring. Croatia have far more of a threat in the final third but the pressure is on.”

No doubt heeding the words of the mighty JP, the Croatians come out of the traps hot and have got Italy pinned back

And Croatia too

Budimir, a lovely big boy, comes on and will go up front. I wonder if they had to wake Pašalić up before they took him off, he really was anonymous.

After the initial excitement that accompanies the first round of fixtures of a major tournament, I've watched a lot of really boring games at the Euros. A familiar tournament pattern. — Luke Edwards (@LukeEdwardsTele) June 24, 2024

Sub for Italy

Pellegrini is coming off, I presume Lorenzo had a knock because he was Italy’s most creative player. Frattesi is on.

Croatia not troubling Italy

Croatia’s approach will suit Italy nicely - they’re seeing plenty of the ball but, unlike Spain who routinely dragged the Italians out of shape with their movement, Dalic’s side are doing precious little with the ball. Italy started slowly but they’ve had the best chances - well, chance, with Bastoni’s header - and do not look troubled.

Croatia’s XG - 0.04. That just about sums it up. Their second half performance against Albania was greatly improved and they will need the same in Leipzig or there’s every likelihood they will be heading out.

Half time: Croatia 0 Italy 0

That’ll do it for a largely uneventful half.

Gary Lineker: “Well, did you enjoy that Alan?”

Alan Shearer: “No not really.”

Wayne Rooney: “That was boring.”

More BBC half time analysis after I’ve got a cup of tea. Or possibly not.

44 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Ball lofted into the Italy box. Problem for Croatia is that three old boys in midfield have no pace, and the central forward Kramarić is not mobile either. Nobody anywhere near getting on to the end of it.

That Bastoni chance

Bastoni miss

43 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Not a great deal to tell you about in that package. There is a red flare in the ground, behind the Croatia goal.

Flare players

Last dance?

This could be the last dance for the great conductor Luka Modric, so the football romantics will be desperate for a Croatia win today.

Modric will be 39 in September and the prospect of Euro 2024 being his final appearance at a major tournament is a sobering one.

It’s frightening to think that Modric was involved in Croatia’s famous win over England in 2007, against a team including the likes of Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Joe Cole.

Croatia are looking more of a threat as half-time approaches and it is their heartbeat in midfield who will continue to drive them on.

35 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Riccardo Calafiori plays it to Lorenzo Pellegrini, who has a dibble with his left from the edge of the box. Saved

32 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Italy were starting to take control of the game for a few minutes there but here’s Modric picking it up by the scruff of the neck.

Modric fins space on the right, low cross, Big Donna paws it away.

Bastoni

Bastoni

27 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Not been many chances so far but Bastoni has had one he should have scored from. Barella puts it on his head, but Bastoni cannot beat the keeper. That should have been 1-0 Italy.

24 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

First booking of the night as Sučić trips Pellegrini. Bit of a soft yellow for me.

22 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Italy waste that corner, but Pellegrini volleys in a cross with lovely technique, Retegui has an effort and that’s deflected bhind for a corner.

That set piece is nothing to write home about either.

This match is lacking “Un certo je ne sais quoi”.

21 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Lovely ball into the Croatia box! Retegui rises for the header and it’s deflected behind for a corner. Was Di Lorenzo, behind him, better placed?

19 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Pongracic with a hard and probably unnecessary tackle on Retegui. Freekick goes no place.

14 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Italy have a corner, Croatia deal with it well and break via Modric. He’s just got too many with him though.

11 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Kramarić with some good feet, cuts in from the right, hits the target. Bastoni slides in to clear, although Donnarumma had that covered. Perhaps not the telepathic communication of old between Italy keepers and backs.

10 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Kovačić winning a midfield duel there with a robust challenge. What a very fine international midfield this has been.

7 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Pellegrini with some neat work and here’s Italy’s first attack of note as Di Lorenzo gets nicely down the right, he is in acres but cannot deliver the ball in to any effect.

6 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

The corner dealt with easily.

Croatia vs Italy simply OOZES Jonathan Pearce, perfect — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) June 24, 2024

5 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Ball hit long for Kramarić and he’s putting himself about.

And now the game’s first shot as Sučić has go from 25 yards, it’s a really well hit effort, dipping and swerving and Big Donna in the Italy goal has to tip it over.

2 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

Given their ageing legs, keep-ball seems a decent strategy for the Croats. Italy bustling and running around, yet to have a kick.

1 mins: Croatia 0 Italy 0

The men in red and white are stroking the ball around with brisk intensity.

Croatia

will kick us off.

Wigs in place

Wigs

Croatia fans

looking well up for it.

Croatian fans cheer as they await kickoff

Italy anthem

absolutely banging as ever.

Qualification picture

And would you like a little bit of bonus permutation information for tonight?



If Albania fail to beat Spain, the following nations will be through to the round of 16:



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

🇫🇷 France

🇳🇱 Netherlands



All three would be guaranteed a third-place passage at worst. — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) June 24, 2024

Modric

the subject of a preview feature on the BBC. Wayne Rooney says: “would be a dream to play with.” Alan Shearer notes that Modric is a complete package.

Changes

Italy supremo Luciano Spalletti has made three changes .

Gianluca Scamacca is replaced by Mateo Retegui up front, Matteo Darmian comes in for Federico Chiesa, with Federico Dimarco moving further forward, and Giacomo Raspadori takes over from Davide Frattesi in midfield.

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic made four changes to his side that drew 2-2 against Albania, with Lovro Majer among the players dropping to the bench.

Mario Pasalic and Luka Sucic come into the forward line, replacing Bruno Petkovic and Majer with Andrej Kramaric switching to the central striker role.

At the back, Ivan Perisic and Josip Juranovic drop out, with Marin Pongracic and Josip Stanisic coming into the side as Josko Gvardiol switches to left back.

There’s a possibility that Modric

retires from interntionals if Croatia don’t get through.

3-5-2 Italy?

Surprise changes for Italia. Spalletti names Barella and Jorginho in midfield, while Retegui replaces Scamacca in attack.

Raspadori in for Chiesa. Darmian, Dimarco and Di Lorenzo all in the starting XI.



Darmian, Bastoni and Calafiori as a back three?

The teams

Croatia: Livakovic, Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Kramaric, Sucic. Subs: Erlic, Majer, Labrovic, Perisic, Budimir, Petkovic, Ivanusec, Sosa, Pjaca, Vida, Juranovic, Ivusic, Marco Pasalic, Baturina.

Italy: Donnarumma, Darmian, Bastoni, Calafiori, Di Lorenzo, Barella, Jorginho, Dimarco, Pellegrini, Retegui, Raspadori. Subs: Buongiorno, Gatti, Frattesi, Scamacca, Vicario, Chiesa, Bellanova, Cristante, Mancini, Zaccagni, Fagioli, El Shaarawy, Cambiaso, Folorunsho, Meret.

Referee: Danny Makkelie (Holland)

Leipzig Stadium looking nice

Fan of Croatia

Croatia team

Italy team

All looks very picturesque

Stunner of a day in sleepy Leipzig suburbia. Croatia vs Italy later, with both teams potentially finishing 2nd, 3rd or 4th in Group C. pic.twitter.com/Ggla3deUCA — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) June 24, 2024

Match predictor

Head-to-head

The sides have met nine times. Five draws and Croatia with an eye-catching three wins to Italy’s one.

The bookies finding it hard to split them. 11/8 about the Italians, draw 2/1, Modric and co around 9/4.

Fans, Part II

06:32 PM BST

Fans

The nitty-gritty of Group B is upon us

Hello, good evening and welcome to our live blog of the Group B match between Croatia and Italy. M’colleague Greg Wilcox is live blogging the other fixture this evening, that’s Albania versus Spain. Both fixtures kick off at 8pm, that’s the legacy of your Disgrace of Gijon right there, but there won’t be any carve up this evening because all three of Croatia, Italy and the Albanians can go through if things go their way.

Here’s who needs what from the group B final fixtures.

Spain: definitely through as group winners (so you wonder how seriously they take the Albania game?)

Italy: will be runners up if they avoid defeat vs Croatia. If they lose and Albania win, it’s arrivederci ‘cos they’ll be in last place. If Italy draw, and Albania win, Italy finish second by dint of head to head record.

Albania: can be runners up if they beat Spain and Croatia beat Italy, assuming goal difference etc. If they lose, that’s that. If they draw, and Croatia beat Italy, they are out.

Croatia: go through as runners up if they beat Italy and Albania fail to beat Spain. If Croatia win and Albanian win, they’ll be tied for second. The hierarchy of separation runs as follows: goal difference, then overall goals scored, then disciplinary points, then European Qualifiers rankings. If Croatia lose, that’s it. If they draw and Albania avoid defeat, it’s also over.

So that’s the maths bit out of the way, always makes the brain throb rather at this time of a tournament. This match is a tough one to call. Croatia very much didn’t run to form in their opener against Spain and rolled over surprisingly easily. Italy only lost 1-0 to Spain but the scoreline didn’t reflect the Spanish dominance. Not too sure what to make of the Albania form line, Italy fought back well after losing that super early goal.

Luciano Spalletti says: “I expect to see we have learnt a great deal from the Spain game, even though we played badly and even though it was a very painful defeat in terms of how it panned out. There are certain matches that ultimately dictate if it has been a great tale or a tale to forget. Ultimately the glory of your tale comes down to matches like this.”

It’s all to play for and we can’t wait to see the team news.