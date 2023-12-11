Zac Efron thanks late costar Matthew Perry at his Walk of Fame ceremony

The actor shared memories of his "17 Again" costar in his speech.

Zac Efron shouted out the costars and directors who've shaped his career at his Walk of Fame ceremony in Hollywood on Monday, including the late Matthew Perry.

The Iron Claw actor, 36, remembered Perry, whom he starred with in the 2009 comedy 17 Again, as "so kind and generous with me" in his speech. Collaborating with Perry and director Burr Steers "was so much fun and really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways," Efron said. "It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career."

"And for that, thank you so much, Matthew," he added. "Thinking about you a lot today.”

Perry died in October from an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home. He was 54.



New Line/ Everett Zac Efron and Matthew Perry in '17 Again'

Efron plays the teenage version of Perry in 17 Again, centered on Perry's former high school basketball star Mike O'Donnell whose life doesn't pan out in the way that he hoped. He gets a chance to correct the mistakes of his past when he's transformed back to his teenage self — but soon finds that it may jeopardize his present and future.

A friend of Perry's recently revealed that the late actor had wanted to make a movie about his life and cast Efron in the lead role. Efron said last month that he would be "honored" to play Perry in a biopic. "He was a mentor to me," Efron told PEOPLE. "I looked up to him. I learned comedic timing from that guy. When we were filming 17 Again, it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there, because I've learned so much from him, from his whole life."



Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Sean Durkin, Miles Teller, and Jeremy Allen White attend Zac Efron's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

At his Walk of Fame star unveiling, Efron also shouted out Iron Claw costar Jeremy Allen White and director Sean Durkin — who both attended the ceremony, as did Efron's That Awkward Moment costar Miles Teller — in his speech. To the delight of the audience, Efron also shouted out High School Musical director Kenny Ortega.



"I still sing the songs in the shower," Efron said of the Disney Channel movie franchise that made him famous. "Go Wildcats."

Watch Efron's ceremony in full above.

