Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White star as wrestlers in 'The Iron Claw': Watch trailer now

Harris Dickinson (far left), Zac Efron, Stanley Simons and Jeremy Allen White play the wrestling Von Erich brothers in "The Iron Claw."

With their chiseled physiques, Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White are ready to step into the ring in the trailer for the upcoming wrestling drama titled "The Iron Claw."

A24, the entertainment company that distributed 2022's Oscar-winning "Everything Everywhere All at Once," released a first look at the long-anticipated film, which chronicles the real-life rise of the Von Erich wrestling dynasty in the 1980s.

“We’re here to restore justice to the Wrestling Federation that our father built with his own two hands,” a voice is heard saying in the trailer, referencing the World Wide Wrestling Federation that eventually became known as the WWE. “The hands that were passed down to us. The hands that will deliver the Iron Claw to you.”

Watch the trailer here:

What is 'The Iron Claw' about?

Written and directed by Sean Durkin ("The Nest,") the sports biopic tells the true story of the Von Erich brothers who rose to prominence in the '80s amid the competitive world of professional wrestling.

As the oldest and middle brothers, the bowl-cut-sporting Kevin (Efron) and Kerry (Allen White) are their father's favorites. But it's a status that comes with strings attached, as they're subjected to his harsh demands and vain ambitions as he pushes them to further the legacy he created as a wrestler in his own right two decades ago.

Who is in the cast of 'The Iron Claw?'

Though Efron, 35, rose to fame as the star of Disney's "High School Musical," his role in "The Iron Claw" marks his latest dramatic turn after last year starring alongside Russell Crowe in the Vietnam War film "The Greatest Beer Run Ever." In 2019, Efron also portrayed infamous serial killer Ted Bundy in Netflix's “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."

Allen White, 32, meanwhile, rose to prominence in 11 seasons of Showtime’s “Shameless" before his breakout role as a young Chicago chef in "The Bear," FX and Hulu's Emmy-nominated restaurant comedy-drama.

"The Iron Claw" also stars Harris Dickinson ("Where the Crawdads Sing") and Stanley Simons as two of the other three Von Erich brothers. Holt McCallany ("Mindhunter") portrays the boys' domineering father, Jack Adkisson Sr., known professionally as Fritz Von Erich.

Emmy nominee Maura Tierney ("Liar Liar") portrays matriarch Doris Von Erich, and Lily James ("Pam & Tommy") is featured as Kevin’s wife Pam Adkisson.

"The Von Erichs will forever be the greatest family in the history of wrestling," their father proclaims at the end of the trailer.

When does 'The Iron Claw' hit theaters?

"Iron Claw" will be released Dec. 22 in theaters across the United States.

A24 financed and produced the film, and it is co-financed by Access Entertainment and BBC Film.

