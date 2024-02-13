Zac Efron Has a New “Iron Claw ”Wrestling Action Figure: See All the Spandexed Details

Wrestling icon Kevin Von Erich, as portrayed by Zac Efron in ‘The Iron Claw,’ is a figurine fans can pre-order now

Brian Roedel; A24 (Left to right:) Zac Efron in "The Iron Claw," The Iron Claw Kevin Von Erich Action Figure

Zac Efron is getting the action figure treatment.

Or at least, the Iron Claw Kevin Von Erich Action Figure looks a lot like the 36-year-old star, who wowed audiences and critics alike as the famous pro wrestler in A24’s film, which begins streaming today.

The new figurine, which retails for $48, is available for pre-order as of today on the A24 website. Bearing a striking resemblance to Efron, the toy stands at 6.5 inches tall and wears tiny yellow briefs, with a removable blue and yellow jacket.

A24 The Iron Claw Kevin Von Erich Action Figure

“Deliver a good ol' fashioned Texas whooping with The Iron Claw Kevin Von Erich Action Figure,” reads the product description.

The action figure’s box features an illustrated image of Efron in character, flexing. The webpage’s description also includes the words, “Modern-day warrior, mean, mean stride,” a reference to the Rush jam “Tom Sawyer.”

Writer-director Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw, released in theaters Dec. 22, stars Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Simons as the real-life Von Erich brothers, who rose to prominence in the professional wrestling scene in the 1980s. First in Texas and then worldwide, they became known for their flashy personae in the ring as the sons of promoter Fritz Von Erich (played in the film by Holt McCallany).



Brian Roedel/A24 Zac Efron in "The Iron Claw"

Between 1959 and 1993, five of Fritz's six sons — all except Kevin, now 66 — died young, each under tragic circumstances. The family then became known for the "Von Erich curse.” In 2009 the Von Erich brothers were collectively inducted into the World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Fame.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the movie’s world premiere in Dallas, Texas, in November 2023, Kevin weighed in on Efron’s onscreen portrayal of him.

“It's not easy to be me,” he joked. An actor portraying an athlete with decades of experience means “a whole lot to cram into a movie,” the wrestler added, “but he was able to do it... he's a real star.”

Courtesy Pro Wrestling Illustrated; A24 (Left to right:) Zac Efron in "The Iron Claw," Kevin Von Erich

"Preparing to play Kevin was one of the most challenging things I've ever done," the High School Musical star said in an Iron Claw featurette. He called the Von Erichs the "biggest rockstars in wrestling to ever come out of Texas."

As for the “tiny spandex sort of things," as Dickinson described the biopic’s wrestling costumes — like the Kevin Von Erich Action Figure wears — the cast told PEOPLE in December that bearing their all made bonding as collaborators easy.

"We definitely had to put vanity aside and get used to inhabiting these clothes," said Efron at the time.

The Iron Claw is now available to own on demand and digital. It'll be available on Blu-Ray and DVD March 26.



