Zac Efron honours 17 Again co-star Matthew Perry at Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

Zac Efron paid tribute to the late Friends star Matthew Perry during a ceremony marking the unveiling of Efron’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The pair worked together on the 2009 fantasy comedy 17 Again, in which Perry’s character magically transforms into his 17-year-old self, played by Efron. Perry left a lasting impression on his young co-star.

“I really also want to mention someone that is not here today, and that’s Matthew Perry, who was so kind and generous with me when we worked on 17 Again,” said Efron.

“Collaborating with him...it was so much fun and it really did propel me and motivate me in so many ways. It really pushed me into the next chapter of my career, for that, thank you so much Matthew.

“Thinking about you a lot today.”

Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on 28 October.

He was laid to rest the following week, on 3 November, in a service attended by relatives and castmates.

Zac Efron and Matthew Perry (Getty)

Others speaking at Efron’s Hollywood Walk of Fame event included his The Iron Claw co-star Jeremy Allen White and Top Gun: Maverick’s Miles Teller.

Teller, who starred alongside Efron in That Awkward Moment in 2014, described the actor as a “triple threat” with a combination of “immense talent, incredible work ethic and an above average face”.

“There isn’t a type of film Zac that you haven’t starred in and excelled in,” the 36-year-old said.

“He’s sung and danced and held his own opposite Hugh Jackman, which if you’ve seen Oklahoma! or (The) Boy From Oz, that is really impressive.

“Working with Matthew Perry, Matthew Perry has since said that he was so impressed with your comedic abilities working with him that he said if there was ever to be a biopic on him, he would want you to play him.

“And I know how much that meant to you. He’s one of the all-time greats.”

White said what he admires most about Efron is how he supports his cast and crew. “He champions us, he wants us at our best all the time”, he said.

Story continues

The Bear star continued: “To me, I think he’s selfless, and he’s ego-less, it’s as if Zac Efron doesn’t know he is in fact a movie star.

“So we’re all here today to remind him and put a big star in the ground with his name on it so Zac will never forget.”

Additional reporting by Press Association