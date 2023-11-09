Zac Efron would be 'honored' to play Matthew Perry in a biopic

Zac Efron is game for the role of his late "17 Again" co-star, Matthew Perry.

In an interview on the red carpet for the world premiere of his new film "The Iron Claw" in Dallas on Wednesday night, the actor told People he would be "honored" to play Perry, who died late last month at 54.

Perry had reportedly expressed his desire for Efron to play him in a future biopic, after first playing a younger version of the "Friends" actor in their 2009 comedy.

Athenna Crosby, a friend of the late actor who was one of the last people to see him, told "Entertainment Tonight" last week that Perry had wanted to make a film about his life and hoped Efron would play him.

"I'm honored to hear he was thinking of me to play him," Efron said. "We'll see. I'd be honored to do it."

Zac Efron says he'd be honored to play Matthew Perry in a biopic. The pair co-starred in the 2009 comedy film '17 Again.'

The "High School Musical" actor said he was "devasted" by Perry's loss, remembering the actor as a mentor he looked up to.

"He was a mentor to me, and we made a really cool film together," Efron told People. "I looked up to him, I learned comedic timing from that guy. I mean, when we were filming '17 Again,' it was so surreal for me to look across and have him be there because I've learned so much from him, from his whole life."

Perry, who was best known for playing sarcastic, wisecracking Chandler Bing on NBC's smash hit comedy "Friends," was found dead Saturday in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home on Oct. 28.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the family told People in an exclusive statement the following day. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

His "Friends" family broke their silence on Oct. 30 to share their grief. Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc released a joint statement paying tribute to their friend and co-star, which read: "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

Contributing: Laura Trujillo

