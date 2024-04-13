Zac Brown Drops Pants After Performing New Single Inspired by Jimmy Buffett Called 'Pirates & Parrots'

Brown performed the new song at "Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett"at the Hollywood Bowl on April 11

Slaven Vlasic/Getty; Bennett Raglin/WireImage Zac Brown in May 2017; Jimmy Buffett in August 2013

Zac Brown is remembering his friend Jimmy Buffett in a unique way!

Brown, 45, dropped his pants to reveal black shorts at the "Keep the Party Going: A Tribute to Jimmy Buffett" event at the Hollywood Bowl on Thursday night, April 11.

The silly stunt came after the Zac Brown Band debuted their upcoming single, "Pirates & Parrots" (feat. Mac McAnally) — a tribute to the late "Margaritaville" singer, who died of Merkel cell carcinoma in September 2023 at the age of 76. The "Why Don't We Get Drunk" singer was known for performing in shorts on stage throughout his career.



Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Zac Brown performs at the CMA Awards in November 2023

The Zac Brown Band's mellow ballad features the lyrics: "Adios my friend/Anchor where that ocean ends/We'll pick up where you left off/Strumming on a sailor's song." Brown initially debuted the chorus at the 2023 CMA Awards with Alan Jackson in November.

“I think this is the way Jimmy would’ve wanted!” Brown said, dropping his pants to reveal his shorts before he launched into "Knee Deep," his duet with Buffett.

"What a life. What a world. So proud to have been in the orbit of something so powerful and the things that I learned from him," Brown said of Buffett before performing. "I could hear advice from somebody that no one else could give."

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic Jimmy Buffett in New York City in March 2018

Brown and his band were introduced by Harrison Ford at the star-studded event, which also featured live performances by Paul McCartney, Sheryl Crow and Snoop Dogg among many others.

The Zac Brown Band's single "Pirates & Parrots" will be available to stream on April 19





