ZA Group More Than Doubles Online Ad Marketing to Ramp Up Sales

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / Forever Brands, a wholly owned subsidiary of ZA Group, Inc (OTC PINK:ZAAG), nearly tripled its online ad marketing to increase sales of Longevity by Brooke Burke Body Superfood (Longevity) with three delicious flavors - Cacao, Chocolate Mint and Café Mocha. Customers can learn more at our website www.longevitybybrookeburkebody.com, the Company can now accept all forms of payments for our Cacao and Café Mocha.

"Over the past few weeks, we have focused our marketing spending to all online advertisements. It's our hope that we can increase revenues nearly 300% by April. This past Sunday alone our site had over 9,000 visitors and our add to cart doubled," stated Jeffrey M. Canouse, Chief Executive Officer of Forever Brands.

Mr. Canouse continued, "We are very optimistic with this marketing push. It's exciting for Forever Brands and it's also the beginning of a new focus for ZAAG. I plan on having a few major announcements over the coming weeks."

Longevity is a nutrient dense, plant-based superfood powder that's free of wheat, gluten, and dairy. Our superfood blends can become part of your daily routine and help you simplify your wellness through an online subscription. Longevity provides better energy, focus, endurance and recovery with users experiencing immediate and tangible results within seven to ten days of regular use.

We use only organic ingredients and are working on getting all of our ingredients Certified Organic. Change starts with mindful ingredients. We use a blend of ingredients including Raw Cacao, Goji Berries, Flaxseed and Chia, to name a few. You can see all the ingredients on our site www.longevitybybrookeburkebody.com. There are various purchase prices based on if you're buying one, two, three or more bags at a time - and make sure to buy our custom shaker.

The global superfoods market size was estimated at USD 137.0 billion in 2018 and is projected to ascend at a CAGR of 5.9% through 2025. (Source: Grand View Research) and 70% of business leaders say the subscription business models will be key to their prospects in the years ahead (Source: Global Banking and Finance Review).

About Forever Brands, Inc:

Forever Brands is a Brand Development and Business accelerator company. The company is focused on select consumer good segments that are deemed underserved and offer significant growth opportunities for our company.

About Brooke Burke and Brooke Burke Body:

Brooke Burke holds many titles including mother of four, author, cancer survivor, entrepreneur, fitness educator, philanthropist and television personality. Brooke is recognized for many network television stints, most recently known for winning season seven and hosting seasons 10-17 of Dancing with the Stars. A social media influencer with nearly 4 million combined followers, Burke was named by Forbes as one of America's top ten moms to follow. She is a content creator, a fitness influencer & an encourager of all thing's health & wellness. Brookes is an advocate for women's health & a trusted voice. In 2019, Brooke brought her lifelong commitment to health and wellness to EVERY body by launching Brooke Burke Body (BB Body), a digital gym available in all app stores and across a variety of streaming platforms. BB Body features original content for the mind, body, and soul as well as original recipe content, seasonal challenges and LIVE classes.

About ZA Group, Inc:

(ZAAG) ZA Group, Inc. is a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the direct-to-consumer apparel and manufacturing self-sustainable farms. Its goal is to take its brands to the next level whether to own, license, or manage. Currently ZA Group, Inc. owns 100% of Forever brands, 60% of E-Roots Manufacturing, Inc., to manufacture self-sustaining vertically integrated farms, and NFID as a wholly owned subsidiary, an online retail outlet offering apparel (visit website).

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape, or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

