This Z06 Sweepstakes Ends Tomorrow Enter Now!

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Win the 2023 Corvette Z06 70th Anniversary Edition.

As the motor world holds its collective breath, one of the most awaited releases of the year— the 2023 Corvette Z06— is making headlines again. But this isn't just any Z06; it's one of the scarce 70th Anniversary Editions. And guess what? It could be yours. The countdown is on, with the sweepstakes wrapping up on August 31. The draw, taking place on September 8, might just see you walking away with this marvel.

Unrivaled Performance

Engineered as a precision instrument for both the road and the track, this American supercar is nothing short of a mechanical symphony. The Z07 Performance Package elevates the driving experience to near-mystical levels. Imagine rocketing from 0-60 mph in just 2.6 seconds. Think that's fast? The Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes assure you can stop just as impressively.

Under the Hood

Now, let's talk about the soul of this beast— the 5.5L LT6 V-8 engine. It’s not just any engine; it's the highest horsepower, naturally-aspirated V-8 to ever grace a production car. Rev up to an astonishing 8,600 rpm, unleashing a ferocious 670 hp, all while enjoying an exhaust tone so distinctive it's like the car's personal anthem.

Special 70th Anniversary Features

Finished in a suave Carbon Flash Metallic and adorned with 70th Anniversary badging, this limited edition vehicle is more than just a car; it's a piece of history. The interior boasts two-tone leather GT2 seats peppered with red accents— seatbelts, stitching, brake calipers, and even engine covers. And let’s not overlook the custom 70th Anniversary luggage, designed for those adventurous road trips you're bound to take.

Added Incentives

Located in Pittsburgh and bearing the number 37 in this very limited run, this special edition Corvette has even more to offer. How about a complimentary track session at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex, guided by a PVGP race instructor, when you come to collect your Z06?

Story continues

Charity and Community Impact

Your participation isn't just a bid to own a legend; it's a step towards making a difference. The sweepstakes benefits the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix (PVGP), a nonprofit committed to aiding individuals with autism and intellectual disabilities.

Secure Your Entry Now

Don’t let this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity pass you by. As Hagerty’s Eddy Eckart succinctly put it, the Z06 is "the most capable and configurable Corvette ever.” With options like the Z07 Performance Package, Magnetic Ride Control, and Carbon Fiber ground effects painted in Carbon Flash metallic, this is already a collector's item.

So go ahead, make your bid and be part of both automotive and philanthropic history.

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.