YWCA Toronto Proudly Announces 2022 Women of Distinction Award Recipients

·7 min read

Championing the rights of women and girls

TORONTO, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - As International Women's Day approaches, YWCA Toronto is proud to announce the names of eight incredible women who will be recognized at YWCA Toronto's 41th Women of Distinction Awards Gala in June. Women of Distinction are brave leaders in their fields and committed champions of the rights of women, girls, and gender diverse individuals.

This year, our inspiring slate of recipients consists of Margaret Newall (President's Award), Willa Black (Corporate Leadership), Asma Faizi (Professions), Toufah Jallow (Young Woman of Distinction), Deepa Mattoo (Advocacy & Women's Rights), Cheryl Regehr (Education), Loly Rico (Refugee Rights) and Dr. Sharon Walmsley (Health).

"While YWCA Toronto engages in systems change advocacy to advance the social and economic rights of women, girls and gender diverse people, we also embrace the value of celebrating hard fought wins characterized by this year's Women of Distinction," says YWCA Toronto Chief Executive Officer, Heather McGregor.

YWCA Toronto's 2022 Women of Distinction Awards Gala will be hosted by Gill Deacon, host of Here and Now on CBC Radio One 99.1FM. The celebration and award ceremony will be held on Thursday, June 9th at the Fairmont Royal York in downtown Toronto.

The Women of Distinction Awards is YWCA Toronto's largest annual fundraising event. The proceeds from this event will make it possible for YWCA Toronto to provide essential programs that help women, girls and gender diverse people escape violence, access employment, move out of poverty and access safe, affordable housing.

Award recipients are available for exclusive interviews through YWCA Toronto's office.

TO ARRANGE INTERVIEWS; contact Kim Quashie, (e) KQuashie@ywcatoronto.org; (m) 416.660.9483.

YWCA Toronto's 2022 Women of Distinction

Margaret Newall (President's Award)
Margaret Newall has a long history of community activism and women-focused philanthropy. Margaret co-founded the Research and Education for Solutions to Violence and Abuse (RESOLVE) and the Prairieaction Foundation and served as the foundation's Chair for 10 years. As a leading voice for ending violence against women and through Prairieaction Foundation, Margaret and a team of activists raised five million dollars to promote research and education to help end domestic violence. Margaret personally campaigned to corporations, governments and individuals across Central Canada until she reached her impressive goal. For her tremendous work in the community, Margaret is a Member of the Order of Canada, and in 2012, she received the Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee Medal in recognition of her contributions.

Willa Black (Corporate Leadership)
Willa Black is the Vice‐President of Corporate Affairs for Cisco Canada and a driving force for change. Over her extensive career, she has helped thousands of women and girls gain access to education, mental health resources, and IT skills training through innovative programs. In 2011, Willa led the launch of the Connected North Network, using technology to connect students in Canada's Northern communities to opportunities not available to them locally including Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programming, Indigenous mentors, virtual field trips, and mental wellness resources. Willa is a passionate champion for gender parity in STEM fields and technology.

Asma Faizi (Professions)
Asma Faizi is a pillar of hope for Afghan women and girls in Canada and abroad. As President and Chair of the Board of Directors for the Afghan Women's Organization (AWO), she has played an instrumental part in creating opportunities for Afghan women, notably by implementing the Afghan Women's Leadership and Governance Training Program, coordinating an AWO Youth Leadership initiative, and representing the AWO on the Steering Committee of the Canadian Coalition in Support of Women. Globally, Asma has been an unwavering advocate for women and girls for over two decades, leading workshops and presentations on women's rights in Afghanistan at conferences in Mexico and Thailand.

Toufah Jallow (Young Woman of Distinction)
At 25 years old, Toufah Jallow is already an accomplished educator and advocate speaking out against gender-based violence on the world stage. In 2015, Toufah was forced to flee her native country of Gambia at the age of 18 after the country's violent dictator sexually assaulted her. After the dictator was deposed, she returned to her country to testify against him, breaking several taboos by speaking publicly on the assault. Her testimony inspired an outpouring of stories from West African women and sparked a social media campaign, #IamToufah, to address sexual assault and gender-based violence in the country. Most recently Toufah has published a book, entitled Toufah: The Woman Who Inspired an African #MeToo Movement, which she co-wrote about her experiences. It was released in Canada in February of 2022.

Deepa Mattoo (Advocacy & Women's Rights)
As a skilled feminist lawyer and the Executive Director of the Barbra Schlifer Commemorative Clinic, Deepa Mattoo is a passionate advocate for a woman's right to live free from violence. Over the course of her stellar 24-year career, she has supported women through her work at the Clinic, as well as by providing training and education to other direct service providers across Canada. Deepa specializes in working with forced marriage survivors, racialized non-status women and immigrant and refugee women experiencing gender-based violence. Deepa has also spearheaded several innovative projects that include a new intersectional risk assessment tool, a High Need Case Management Program, a Criminalization of Women ProBono Program for women who have been charged or convicted of criminal offences, and the #AndMeToo Project for addressing sexual harassment for precariously-employed survivors.

Cheryl Regehr (Education)
Cheryl Regehr has been a champion of women at the University of Toronto for many years. As the University's Vice-President and one of the longest serving Provosts in its history, she has made it a priority to uplift women on campus, whether through individual mentoring or through larger systems change. A particular highlight in Cheryl's career is the creation of two new roles at University of Toronto: the Provostial Advisor on Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM), which works to recruit women into STEM programs, and the Provostial Advisor on Access Programs, a position Cheryl created to enhance the ability of students from underrepresented groups to access academia. Cheryl has also received numerous awards for research and teaching and is the author of six books and more than 150 articles in the fields of social work and mental health.

Loly Rico (Refugee Rights)
Loly Rico is a prominent advocate for refugee women in Toronto. After fleeing political oppression in El Salvador, Loly and her late partner founded what is now known as the FCJ Refugee Centre 31 years ago. Though she was originally trained as a physiotherapist, Loly's personal migration experience exposed her to the vulnerabilities many refugee women and children face, and the urgent need for community programs to support healing and safety. Over the years, Loly and her partner expanded the Centre's services, offering refugee women and families a variety of aids, including legal support, a primary health care clinic and support with social assistance. Loly was also fundamental in helping create an innovative program with York University that allows students without permanent status in Canada to enroll in post-secondary education without having to pay costly foreign student fees.

Dr. Sharon Walmsley (Health)
Dr. Sharon Walmsley is a trailblazer and advocate for responsive health care for women living with HIV. As one of the first Ontario physicians to dedicate her practice to the care of persons living with the HIV virus, Sharon has pioneered care models to address the specific needs of HIV positive women, recognizing that many women and trans people acquired the disease through sexual assault. She currently heads one of the largest HIV clinics in the country, the Immunodeficiency Clinic at Toronto General Hospital. Sharon is also a world-renowned researcher. She is the Chair of the International Workshop on HIV and Women, where she has used her leadership to connect researchers and advance further study on the topic of HIV and women.

RELATED LINKS:www.ywcatoronto.org and www.womenofdistinction.ca

SOURCE YWCA Toronto

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/03/c0099.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • Which Raptors depth piece is going to pop down the stretch of the season?

    The Raptors will need at least one of these players to elevate their game down the stretch.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • Should Auston Matthews be considered the MVP front runner?

    With incredible numbers, team success and historical implication, the Maple Leafs sniper has the most levers to pull on when building a Hart Trophy case.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

    The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a game for the ages on Saturday night.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Has the Raptors' 'big ball' philosophy worked?

    Amit Mann is joined by Mark Schindler to discuss what we've learned about the Raptors' big-ball lineup and where they need to make some changes. Listen to the Raptors conversation along with a look at the Eastern Conference on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.