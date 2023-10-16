Who Is Yvonne Strahovski's Husband? All About Tim Loden

Yvonne Strahovski and her husband, Tim Loden, are currently expecting their third baby

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Yvonne Strahovski and Tim Loden at the 70th Emmy Awards on Sept. 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Yvonne Strahovski and her husband, Tim Loden, quietly wed in 2017 after eight years together.

Despite her high-profile career, Strahovski has managed to keep her personal life out of the spotlight. The couple never announced their engagement, so the news of their wedding surprised fans.

The Handmaid’s Tale actress revealed that she and Loden married over the summer at the 69th Emmy Awards in September 2017. The pair lamented the hot weather, noting that they wed during a heat wave, although that didn’t stop them from gushing about their big day.

“It was fantastic,” Loden said.

Strahovski and Loden became parents the following year, welcoming their first child, son William, in October 2018. In 2021, the actress revealed that she was expecting another baby at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tomorrow War. That December, she and Loden welcomed a second baby boy.

Soon, they’ll be the parents of three. In June 2023, Strahovski revealed she was expecting her third child on Instagram, writing, “Well here we go. Baby bump #3.”

Although Strahovski is relatively private about her family, she regularly shares her appreciation for them on social media.

“2019 was one of the most challenging years of my life pushing me to all new incredible limits - yet simultaneously it was the MOST rewarding,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I am so grateful to have immense support & love around me & to my greatest support & love - my son & my hubs - life is better with you any day. I’m so lucky to have you ❤️.”

So, who is Yvonne Strahovski's husband? Here’s everything to know about Tim Loden and his relationship with the actress.

He’s an actor

Kevork Djansezian/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Yvonne Strahovski and Tim Loden at the 76th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, 2019, in Los Angeles.

Like his famous wife, Loden has a passion for acting. He started working in 2007 and has since acted in a few episodes of Bloodlines and, more recently, starred in 2019's Making Monsters. He also has experience working behind the scenes as a producer and writer.

They’ve been linked since 2009

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Yvonne Strahovski and Tim Loden at the "Julie & Julia" premiere on July 27, 2009 in Los Angeles.

The pair first met in 2009 on the set of Chuck. Loden landed a small part in a season 3 episode of the series, in which Strahovski starred. It’s unclear exactly when they began dating, but the two appeared together at the premiere of Julie and Julia that summer.

They got married in 2017

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic Yvonne Strahovski and Tim Loden attend the 2011 G'Day USA Los Angeles black tie gala on January 22, 2011, in Los Angeles, California.

After dating for eight years, the pair secretly tied the knot in the summer of 2017.

That September, Strahovski revealed the news of their surprise nuptials on the red carpet at the Emmys. Speaking to E! News' Jason Kennedy, she confirmed that she and Loden had wed several months earlier in Northern California.

“It was very hot,” Loden said of the wedding, noting that they said "I do" during the heatwave. “But we all made it through. We did some dancing at the end of the night. It was fantastic.”

“We ended up jumping in the lake in our suit and gown just to cool down,” Strahovski added. “It was just ridiculously hot, but we had a great time.”

They share a love of nature

Yvonne Strahovski Instagram Yvonne Strahovski enjoys nature with her family in April 2023.

One look at Strahovski’s Instagram account and it’s clear that she is big into the outdoors. In an interview with Vogue Australia in 2018, the actress explained that she unwinds by hiking and camping and tries to spend as much time as she can outside, which is something she and Loden have in common.

Prior to filming season 2 of The Handmaid’s Tale, the couple decided to take a cross-country road trip, stopping often to fish, camp and hike in various Idaho, Wyoming and Montana national parks.

“It’s something I’m very committed to in my life; it’ll always be a love of mine,” she said. “Just getting out, getting on the road and doing whatever I want, with no plans.”

In 2018, the then-pregnant actress and her husband hiked the Grand Canyon for a Sierra Club campaign advocating for the protection of the national park.

They have two children

Yvonne Strahovski Instagram Yvonne Strahovski and Tim Loden enjoying nature with their two sons in June 2023 in June Lake, California.

Strahovski and Loden are the proud parents of two boys. In October 2018, the couple welcomed their son, William.

The actress announced the news on Instagram. “My heart has melted into a billion pieces a thousand times already ❤️,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of her and her son. “We have been blessed with the greatest joy of our lives, our baby boy. Welcome to the world Peanut, your parents love you beyond measure and you are already my little dream boat. My heart has been stolen!”

In December 2021, the pair welcomed a second baby boy to their family. Although his name hasn’t been publicly revealed, she shared news of his birth with an Instagram photo, writing, “An angel joined our world this past week ❤️ Welcome to the family my love ❤️ I love you so very much.”

He’s a supportive husband and father

Trae Patton/CBS/Getty Yvonne Strahovski and Tim Loden at the 69th Primetime Emmy Wards on Sept. 17, 2017, in Los Angeles.

Strahovski returned to filming for The Handmaid’s Tale seven weeks after William was born. "It was definitely one of the hardest and most challenging moments ever in my entire career,” she told Glamour U.K. of the experience.

Continuing, she explained that the only reason she was able to go back to work so quickly was because of her “insanely amazing husband who came to work with me every single day with my baby so I was never far away and could still breastfeed on demand.”

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald in May 2021, she spoke more about the difficulty of returning to work with a newborn.

“We weren’t sleeping — we were up every two to three hours every night because I was breastfeeding — and he was incredibly little,” she explained. “And during the day, between scenes and set-ups I’d be back in the trailer breastfeeding too, so I never really got a minute to myself. It was just shoot shoot shoot, feed feed feed, be a mum, be a mum.”

“I’m not quite sure how I did it,” she said before adding, “but my husband was there every step of the way. Actually, that’s how I did it: I had my husband there, and he was amazing.”

They’re expecting baby No. 3

Yvonne Strahovski Instagram Yvonne Strahovski reveals her third pregnancy in June 2023.

The parents of two are set to become parents of three. In June 2023, Strahovski announced on Instagram that she and Loden are expecting again with a photo of the actress showing off her baby bump.

“Well here we go. Baby bump #3 🙈✨💥Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me,” she wrote alongside a photo, referencing her dog and her son, who can be seen standing behind his mom.



