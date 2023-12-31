Yvonne Strahovski Welcomes Baby No. 3 with Husband Tim Loden: 'We Have Been Waiting for You'

The actress announced the arrival on Instagram Saturday, also revealing the new baby's sex

Yvonne Strahovski/Instagram

Yvonne Strahvoski's family is growing by one more.

The Handmaid's Tale actress, 40, has welcomed her third baby with husband Tim Loden and announced the happy news in a post on Instagram Saturday.

Sharing the family update alongside a photograph that showed a smiling Loden holding the little one as Strahvoski planted a kiss on the newborn's head, she also revealed that the couple had added another boy to their brood!

"Our third little (big!) boy thundered into the world at lightning speed, thank goodness Tim was there to catch our boy jussstttt as our amazing team made it into our home to help ♥️," she began her caption, before going on to describe her third son's arrival as, "such an unreal, intense, amazing experience I will never forget."

Strahvoski concluded the caption with a sweet message directed at the new baby himself.

"Welcome my baby boy, we have been waiting for you & love you sooooo much ♥️," she said.

In June, the actress revealed that she was expecting her third baby with Loden, posting a photo of her baby bump on Instagram. In the picture, Strahovski turned to the side and showcased her bump while her dog sat beside her.

"Well here we go. Baby bump #3 🙈✨💥 Pizza really wanted to be in the photo. So did Mr tiny feet hiding behind me," she captioned the photo, referencing her son, who was hiding behind her in the photo.

Strahovski and Loden's new addition will join son William, 4, and another baby boy born in December 2021.



In 2019, Strahovski talked with Glamour U.K. about returning to work to film Hulu's Handmaid's Tale after giving birth to her first baby back in October 2018. She said her husband brought their baby to the set of the drama, in which Strahovski plays the villainous Serena Joy.

"It was definitely one of the hardest and most challenging moments ever in my entire career. Coming back to work with a newborn and all the sleep deprivation that comes with that, plus I was breastfeeding," she recalled at the time.

"... I was running in between set and my trailer, breastfeeding on demand and doing scene work. It was crazy being all 'miserable Serena' and then coming in and having so much joy looking at my baby, and then going back into the scene and then coming back again and breastfeeding and being happy," added Strahovski.

The star also opened up about the emotional side of returning to work.

"I think there's pros and cons to both ends of it. I was devastated to begin with, if I'm honest. It was like a ticking time bomb, knowing that I was going to go back to work and that I was going to have to part with my baby for the hours that I would be on set filming," she said. "Even knowing my husband was there with him, I was still dreading being apart. Emotionally, I just didn't want to let go and be away."

"But in hindsight looking back on it, I think that because I knew I was going back to work, I appreciated every single little moment that I had with him — including the breakdowns in the middle of the night, where I was just so tired that I was crying and nothing else was happening at the moment, except you're just devastated that you're tired," she continued.

"Even those moments were oddly appreciated because I knew that this was going to be it," she added. "Time flies so quickly with little ones, you know, and the next day they change and they're not so little anymore and that's the only time that you get."

