Yvette Cooper overrules Stephen Kinnock on return of ID cards

Dominic Penna
·3 min read
Yvette Cooper, the Shadow Home Secretary, and Stephen Kinnock the Shadow Immigration Minister - PA
Labour was in turmoil over the return of ID cards on Tuesday as Yvette Cooper overruled a fellow shadow cabinet member.

Stephen Kinnock, the Shadow Immigration Minister, had claimed an identity scheme was being looked at “very, very carefully” in an attempt to tackle the Channel crisis.

The party piloted national identity cards when it was last in government as part of a counterterrorism drive launched by Sir Tony Blair.

However, David Cameron’s coalition government scrapped the National Identity Register when it took office after concerns from activists, security professionals and IT experts.

During an interview with Times Radio on Tuesday, Mr Kinnock said: “I think [ID cards] should certainly be on the table, it needs to be properly reviewed and discussed.

“Just about every member state of the European Union has a proper registration and ID card system.

“It can’t be beyond the wit of man to look at this and put a system in place that both addresses the issues around civil liberties, but also make sure that we know who is living in our country, and how many people are living in our country.”

Mr Kinnock suggested ID cards would be “so helpful” in reassuring the public “that we have control of our borders”, and pointed to confusion after Brexit around how many EU nationals lived in Britain.

But when asked just minutes later whether Labour was considering the policy, Ms Cooper told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “No, I think the issue is that there’s no proper employment enforcement and that has just got weaker and weaker.

“If you have people either working illegally or being exploited as well, there is no proper employment enforcement.”

She said the party would instead bring in stronger enforcement measures around employment as well as taking “stronger action” to crack down on smuggling gangs.

‘An utter, dystopian disaster’

Labour sources pointed to Ms Cooper’s comments on the issue, appearing to confirm that the party does not intend to revive the ID card framework.

Mr Kinnock’s remarks were also met with a backlash from the Left of the party. Clive Lewis, the Labour MP for Norwich South, branded the concept “an utter, dystopian disaster”.

Diane Abbott, the Hackney North and Stoke Newington MP and former shadow home secretary, added she was “pleased to hear Yvette Cooper apparently ruling this out”.

“To be effective, various arms of the state would have the right to demand your papers,” Ms Abbott said. “And we know who would be disproportionately targeted.”

‘A little bit heavy handed’

Kit Malthouse, the former Conservative policing minister, admitted he would be “jumpy” about the prospect of ID cards being rolled out.

“It’s not far to jump from that to us all having a barcode tattooed on us at birth,” he told Times Radio.

“And if the requirement is [that] we have to carry our ID cards at all times, to be able to present them at all times to identify ourselves, it does start to become a little bit heavy handed.”

Sir Tony launched a fresh push for ID cards to tackle illegal migration in July, with his institute proposing a “digital identity verification” system.

Under this plan, individuals would get a card upon being able to demonstrate they had a legal right to reside in the UK and verify their identity via a passport or equivalent document.

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, last year voiced his opposition to the use of Covid passports for everyday social activity and suggested they would be “un-British”.

“My instinct is that, as the vaccine is rolled out, as the number of hospital admissions and deaths go down, there will be a British sense that we don’t actually want to go down this road,” he said at the time.

