Yvette Cooper: ‘A Labour government will aim to stop all small boat crossings’

Net migration is expected to come down and ministers will set themselves the objective to stop all small boats’ crossings in the English Channel if Labour wins the next general election, Yvette Cooper has said.

The shadow home secretary also raised concerns about the Government’s new Illegal Migration Bill, which MPs will vote on early next week, saying that it would make it harder to protect modern slavery victims.

David Cameron, the former prime minister, was heavily criticised for setting his government a target to cut net migration to “tens of thousands” of people and never hitting it.

Last October, Suella Braverman, the Home Secretary, said that she “ultimately” wanted to bring net migration down to tens of thousands of people. Last year, net migration into the UK hit a record 502,000.

Asked on the Chopper’s Politics podcast, which you can listen to above, what success looked like on immigration after four years of a Labour government, Ms Cooper said: “Net migration – we do expect to come down.

“But there is a separate debate about needing to have more training, for example, to deal with some of the skills shortages. And also, there has been particular reasons why the numbers have been very high.”

Ms Cooper refused to say if this meant cutting numbers to “tens of thousands,” saying: “I don’t think that is the right approach. David Cameron tried to set a target and it totally failed.”

Labour’s plan to tackle the small boats is centred around greater enforcement of the people smuggling gangs in Europe, more staff to clear the asylum backlog and a new deal with EU countries on returns.

Ms Cooper said that a Labour government would set itself the target of stopping all small boat crossings.

She said: “That has to be our objective to stop all of the boat crossings and prevent the boat crossings because they’re putting lives at risk and because they undermine border security.

“That has to be a comprehensive effort. And everybody also should recognise that this is something that there isn’t a single measure that [it’s] going to solve.

“You need lots of different things in place. But the Government’s plan, I just don’t think is going to deliver this at all. And my fear is it’s going to make things much, much worse.

“We’re going to end up not having the proper border security we need, but also not having a sensible, properly controlled and managed asylum system.”

Labour MPs are expected to vote against Rishi Sunak’s new Illegal Migration Bill, which is set to start a battle with human rights lawyers, in the House of Commons on March 13.

However, Ms Cooper refused to say if a Labour government would repeal the legislation if it wins power at next year’s general election.

She said: “We do expect there to be changes that will be needed, but will look at all of the legislation once we get to the election.”

Ms Cooper also said she was concerned that an attempt in the Bill to take a tough line on illegal migrants using modern slavery legislation to remain in the UK would stop police helping genuine cases.

She said that the Bill goes against measures brought in to help people who have been trafficked when Theresa May was prime minister.

She said that the Bill “says that trafficking into prostitution is effectively no longer going to be counted as modern slavery unless there is a live police investigation underway. And the victim is co-operating fully with that investigation. If the investigation stops, what happens to that young woman?”

