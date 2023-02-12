Yvette Cooper: ‘We need a Catherine Cawood in every town’

Yvette Cooper, photographed at Portcullis House, in London, for the Telegraph - Rii Schroer

Yvette Cooper is talking as though she’s set to become the next home secretary. It’s not complacency, despite Labour’s lead of 20-plus points in the polls. But there is a steely determination about the woman who many once tipped to become the first female leader of the party.

Having lost out to Jeremy Corbyn in 2015, who then consigned her to the back benches after she accused him of “losing Labour support across the country”, the 53-year-old’s re-emergence as shadow home secretary under Sir Keir Starmer has seen her return to the front-line politics she occupied for all but two years of the Blair-Brown era.

With her two daughters and son now aged 23, 18 and 21 respectively, the union boss’s daughter is done with “juggling” working motherhood and is in prime position come the next general election.

As we chat in her spacious Westminster office, where a portrait of the suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst hangs on the wall, many of her sentences unashamedly include the line: “What I would do if I was home secretary …”

This Thursday, the MP for Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford will give a speech at the Institute of Government designed to reposition Labour as the party of law and order. Parking her tanks firmly on the Tories’ lawn, she will call for a return to the kind of local policing exemplified by Happy Valley’s Catherine Cawood, played with gritty aplomb by Sarah Lancashire in the hit BBC drama.

First Labour rebranding itself as the low-tax party of economic competence – now a true blue call for more bobbies on the beat? What’s next, a return to the “hostile environment” rhetoric first coined by the party’s then immigration minister Liam Byrne in 2007? “I do think net migration should come down,” she concedes, although she refuses to be drawn on the actual figure.

“There are unusual figures at the moment because of Ukraine and Hong Kong. We should have a co-ordinated approach which looks at skills shortages.” I push her three times to give me a figure, but she will only say: “The government tried this between 2010 and 2015; they set a migration target but they didn’t recognise there are different types of migration.” So is there good migration and bad migration? “I think you should look at different patterns.”

Her solution to 45,756 people crossing the Channel in small boats last year is similarly non-specific: “You have to go after the criminal gangs.” On whether Shamima Begum should have her citizenship restored, she cannot give me a yes-or-no answer either: “It’s a matter for the courts.”

But she has clearly identified dealing with low-level crime – and the police’s seeming inability to deal with it – as a potential vote-winner. “I think we face a really serious crisis of confidence in policing,” she says earnestly, her brow in its trademark furrowed pose.

“There’s a sense in communities that when things go wrong, no one comes and nothing is done. And a real sense of just frustration, but it also ends up undermining respect for the rule of law. It means you have that lack of confidence and people feel less safe. You can see that whether it’s about anti-social behaviour in town centres and local shop owners feeling like nothing happens when there’s street drinking outside, through to the real crisis around rape prosecutions and women feeling that the criminal justice system is not going to be there for them.”

The former courts minister, who has worked in or shadowed almost all the departments in government including health, work and pensions, housing and foreign affairs, adds: “I’ve been working on issues around crime and justice for decades, and what I think has gone badly wrong is the Home Office has walked away. They’ve shown no leadership in any of these areas. And at the same time, we obviously have the scale of cuts to policing.”

Although she praises Theresa May’s work on counter-terrorism, it’s clear she has little truck with Priti Patel or her replacement as Home Secretary, Suella Braverman. “This is a hands-off Home Office with a hands-off Home Secretary. It’s very much laissez faire – they just shrug their shoulders. You need to be serious about it and not just see the Home Office as being a place to play political games, which is what I think is happening at the moment.”

The answer, she argues – on a local level at least – is more Catherine Cawoods. “We need a Catherine Cawood in every town. Ed [her husband, former Labour Cabinet

Sarah Lancashire as police officer Catherine Cawood in BBC One's Happy Valley - Matt Squire/BBC

minister Ed Balls] has watched Happy Valley all the way through and I’ve watched intermittent episodes but she represents the best of the bobby on the beat – totally rooted in the local community. Someone who knows everyone. We have 6,000 fewer neighbourhood police on the street than we had in 2010 and 8,500 fewer police community support officers.”

Citing the example of a constituent who retired from the beat in Knottingley, West Yorkshire, after 30 years in 2016, she adds: “He knew whose dad was in prison, he knew whose mum had been a victim of domestic abuse. He knew where difficult problems were, and on which estates, he knew where the drug dealing was taking place. He worked in the local primary schools, where he mentored children. In secondary schools, he made sure there were sports facilities to keep children out of trouble. And when he retired there wasn’t a replacement for him – and that’s what I want to bring back: that sense of real pride in neighbourhood policing.”

She also points to a shortage of detectives – another factor that has contributed to the charge rate dropping from 15.5 per cent to 5.5 per cent since 2015. “That basically means more criminals are getting away with it and more victims have been let down. I would mandate direct-entry recruitment for detectives so that you can recruit more detectives to deal with the detective shortage.”

But isn’t she worried about His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr’s recent warning that fast-track recruitment means officers who are “functionally illiterate in English” are being accepted into the Metropolitan Police?

“You need some mandatory national standards around vetting and around recruitment,” she agrees. “We need a complete overhaul.”

She cites the murder of Sarah Everard, the 33-yea

r-old who was kidnapped and killed while walking home in Brixton, south London, in March 2021 by off-duty police officer Wayne Couzens.

“It’s shocking that the murder of Sarah Everard was not a watershed. At that point, there was huge demand for change and it didn’t happen.”

Referring to David Carrick, 48, the police officer who was this week jailed for life after admitting 85 serious offences during a 17-year campaign of attacks against women, she adds: “One of the most shocking things about the David Carrick story is that in July 2021, at the time when Wayne Couzens was being charged with Sarah Everard’s murder, serious rape allegations were made against David Carrick but he was not suspended.”

Does she therefore support the multiple requests that have been submitted to the Attorney General’s Office to have Carrick’s 32-year term reviewed as too lenient? Again she remains frustratingly circumspect. “I think it’s right to make sure it’s reviewed.” But shouldn’t he die in prison? “I want to see somebody as dangerous as that locked up for a long time. He’s a danger to the public.”

Warming to her theme, the former shadow minister for women and equalities adds: “What I want is to see more rapists prosecuted and locked up. The really disturbing fact on this is that today, 300 women will be raped across the country. Of those, around 200 cases will be reported to the police. And of those, maybe three will actually make it to court and those rapists be convicted or locked up. Now, that is just shameful. Women are sick of this.

“The first Reclaim the Night marches were in Leeds in the 1970s at the time of the Yorkshire Ripper, when women were being told to stay at home rather than the police taking action to catch a dangerous rapist. The idea that nearly 50 years on so little progress has been made... There have been changes to the law, there have been changes to practice and so on. But women still don’t feel they are getting justice.

“Violence against women and girls should be a strategic priority for the police forces, alongside counter-terrorism and [tackling] serious and organised crime. We should have domestic abuse specialists in every 999 call centre.”

Cooper would make violence against women and girls the “fourth pillar” within the Home Office, in addition to policing, national security and border control. “Parents are sick of being worried about their daughters,” she sighs.

Is she worried about her own daughters; her own safety at night? “I do feel safe, but I worry about my kids. And I worry about my daughters. Maybe it’s a generational thing.” She reveals how she and Balls struggled to navigate the online world with their children – the first generation to grow up

with social media.

Were they strict with their mobile phone use? “We did badly,” she admits. “We couldn’t really work it out at all. We thought there were filters and things, and then realised the kids knew far more about how to work out the technology.” Cooper is among a cross-party group of MPs backing an amendment to the Online Safety Bill that would result in tech executives whose platforms consistently fail to protect children from online harm facing criminal charges. When she was chairman of the Home Affairs Select Committee, a post she held from 2015 to 2021, Cooper tried to get a far-Right extremist video taken off YouTube – only to find herself bombarded with similar hate content. “Whatever the harmful content might be, if you start to look at it or show an interest in it, the algorithm then shows you something worse. That’s not right.”

I ask what worries her most as a mother. “When I was their age, I had a sense of optimism about the future and feeling that things could always get better.”

But wasn’t she brought up under Tory rule? Born in Inverness in 1969, the daughter of Tony Cooper, former general secretary of the Prospect trade union, and June, a maths teacher, Cooper was 10 when Margaret Thatcher became prime minister. A perfect example of social mobility, she went to Eggar’s School, a comprehensive in Holybourne in east Hampshire, before winning a place at Balliol College, Oxford, to read philosophy, politics and economics. After graduating with a first, Cooper then won a coveted Kennedy Scholarship in 1991 to study at Harvard University, before completing her postgraduate studies with an MSc in economics at the London School of Economics.

Campaigning was in her blood from a young age. “I was an optimist, I was campaigning for a Labour government. We grew up expecting that each generation would have more opportunities than their parents. My mum was the first in her family to go to university, but she grew up in a mining village.”

Cooper went straight from academia to politics, beginning her career as a researcher for John Smith, then the shadow chancellor, before working in Arkansas for Bill Clinton, then the Democrat’s presidential nominee, in 1992. She became a policy adviser to the then shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, Harriet Harman, before moving into journalism, becoming the chief economics correspondent of The Independent. She remained with the newspaper until her election to the House of Commons as one of Blair’s “Babes” in 1997. A year later she married Balls, 55, in Eastbourne, where they returned last month to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary. The couple had led almost parallel lives, with Balls also studying PPE at Oxford, winning a Kennedy Scholarship and covering economics for the Financial Times. After he was elected to Parliament eight years after his wife in 2005, they became the first married couple to serve in the same Cabinet, with Cooper as chief secretary to the treasury and Balls as secretary of state for children, schools and families.

Recalling the “madness” of those days, she says: “When the kids were small it would be really complicated juggling everything. We’d be on the train with kids running up and down, running after them.

“We’d been getting phone calls from the private office about ministerial things we were supposed to be doing and trying to change children’s nappies at the same time.

“I look back on it now and think, ‘Oh my god, how on earth did we manage it?’ It wasn’t just that we were both Cabinet ministers at the same time. We were also travelling between Yorkshire and London with three small children every weekend and trying to keep everybody happy. My mum was basically a fourth emergency service.”

As part of its 2009 investigation into MPs’ expenses, The Daily Telegraph reported that Cooper had changed the designation of her second home in Castleford, West Yorkshire, twice in two years but they were later exonerated by John Lyon, then Parliament’s standards commissioner. A subsequent investigation into MPs’ expenses by Sir Thomas Legg found that Cooper and her husband had both received overpayments of £1,363 in relation to their mortgage and ordered them to repay the money.

She remembers one morning appearing on Radio 4’s Today programme while trying to muffle the cries of her two-year-old daughter who had fallen out of bed. “To this day, I have absolutely no idea the first question John Humphrys asked me.” On another occasion she recalls “trying to hide from Tony Blair on a train because I had the children with me and he’d arrived with the whole prime ministerial entourage”. She adds: “I was trying to change the children’s nappies. And, you know, my son had other ideas, and took off running down the train naked from the waist down. So he runs past the prime minister and the prime minister’s wife and all the prime minister’s office and I ran past too: sort of, ‘Oh, hi!’ We had that kind of chaos. We just ran on adrenalin. The situation is much easier now that the kids have got their own lives.”

Cooper's husband, Ed Balls, performing on the BBC One show Strictly Come Dancing with Katya Jones in 2016 - Kieron McCarron/PA

Life is also slightly easier for Cooper now Balls, who lost his Morley and Outwood seat in humiliating Portillo-style fashion in 2015, is no longer in politics. After a stint on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016 (which Cooper takes credit for, having floated the idea as a joke on Woman’s Hour), the former shadow chancellor is now a regular presenter on Good Morning Britain and appears on Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show alongside his former nemesis ex-chancellor George Osborne. “They disagree still but they’re having a debate about what they disagree about,” says Cooper of the slightly odd political couple. “It’s different when it’s across a Dispatch Box to when it’s in a studio.”

In 2021, Balls even published a memoir-cum-cookbook, Appetite, which won rave reviews, having been crowned the first winner of the BBC’s Celebrity Best Home Cook two years ago. I tell Cooper I hear he not only cooks for her but tidies up after her too. “That is fair,” she admits, praising his domestic skills. The couple have also had a Ukrainian mum, Kateryna, and her primary school-age daughter, Yeva, living with them since last April.

But does he hanker after her political life? “I think he’s enjoying himself,” she chuckles. “He’s having a great time.”

Her husband’s foray into showbusiness appears to have softened some of Cooper’s serious edges too. Last March, she performed her own Strictly Come Dancing routine to raise money for rugby star Rob Burrow’s charity. The Leeds Rhino star was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019 and Cooper was one of a number of high-profile names to take to the dancefloor at Headingley Stadium, in Leeds, to raise money. Dressed in a flowing turquoise ballgown and sporting a full face of makeup, Cooper is unrecognisable as Parliament’s resident Labour attack dog.

“It’s the best thing I’ve done in the last 12 months,” she admits. “It was totally brilliant. I did an American smooth waltz. Ed did give me tips but Katya [Balls’s dancing partner, Katya Jones] gave me better tips! The hardest thing was dancing in heels. Ed didn’t have to dance in heels or dance backwards.”

Make no mistake, Yvette Cooper has got her groove on. And rather than dragging her feet, she appears intent not just on keeping the Home Office on its toes, but also strutting her stuff there should voters put Labour on the Downing Street stage.