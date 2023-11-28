Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, L’oréal, Women’s Aid Take to the House of Commons

LONDON — Yves Saint Laurent Beauté and L’Oréal’s solidarity program, L’Oréal for the Future, are taking a step into the House of Commons to raise awareness for 16 days of activism against gender-based violence with the charity Women’s Aid.

A series of training sessions to raise awareness and educate on how to prevent domestic and sexual violence took place inside the Commons’ Churchill Room, where members of Parliament and press could join in for the talks organized by Suzy Lamplugh Trust, a personal safety charity and Women’s Aid, a national domestic abuse charity and federation that’s teamed with YSL Beauté on a campaign called Abuse Is Not Love.

“YSL Beauté has been incredible when it comes to supporting Women’s Aid, they have supported us to do a lot of prevention work in schools, where we support children to understand about what healthy relationships look like because currently the provision that is out there is like giving children the technicalities of how a relationship works. But it doesn’t necessarily give them a rulebook to go along with that knowledge,” said Farah Nazeer, chief executive officer of the charity.

Abuse Is Not Love campaign by Yves Saint Laurent Beauté and Women’s Aid

The aim of the Abuse Is Not Love campaign is to educate 2 million people worldwide on the signs of abuse by 2030. So far, 630,000 people have been trained globally since 2020; 9,000 YSL Beauté and L’Oréal employees have received the training since 2020, and more than 25 markets have signed up for local NGO partnerships.

“We know that children who are exposed to misogynistic content are five times more likely to think it’s OK to physically harm your partner or someone, if you say, ‘sorry’ afterward — that correlation is [connected to] watching such content online,” Nazeer said.

In 2020, L’Oréal revealed it will be supporting vulnerable women and the environment with 150 million euros worth of investments. As part of L’Oréal for the Future, the group also deployed 100 million euros for impact investing, in addition to its ongoing Sharing Beauty With All sustainable development program.

