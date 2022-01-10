Yves Rocher Appoints Jean-David Schwartz CEO

PARIS — Yves Rocher, the French natural beauty brand, has named Jean-David Schwartz chief executive officer.

The appointment comes following the departure of Guy Flament, who spent 26 years at Groupe Rocher, the parent company of Yves Rocher.

Schwartz began working with the Yves Rocher brand in 2002, in Houston. He then held various positions in Groupe Rocher, rising up to become head of the Arbonne brand, situated in California, between 2018 and 2021.

The executive has spent more than half of his professional life outside of France, in Africa, Spain, Canada and the U.S.

“His career path, combined with is capacity for transformation, will allow Jean-David to lead Yves Rocher to new success,” said the company in a statement.

The Yves Rocher brand has more than 30 million customers and 3,100 stores around the globe. The label organically farms with agroecology methods more than 60 hectares of fields for its plant-based products.

Alongside Yves Rocher, Groupe Rocher has in its portfolio brands Petit Bateau, Stanhome, Dr. Pierre Ricaud, Kiotis, Flormar, Sabon and ID parfums.

In 2019, Groupe Rocher registered total sales of 2.75 billion euros.

