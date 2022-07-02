Stage two: Live updates from Tour de France 2022

John MacLeary
·6 min read
In this article:
Stage two: Live updates from Tour de France 2022
01:57 PM

97.5km to go

Cyril Barthe and Pierre Rolland dropped back into the peloton a few minutes back, meaning there are just two riders out in front: Magnus Cort and Sven Erik Bystrom. The leading pair have an advantage of 2min 53sec on the peloton, which remains under the control of the sprinters' teams.

01:55 PM

Docker: 'Look at the wind sock, it's a crosswind!'

Tom Cary, our colleague on the ground in Denmark, is currently travelling with Lionel Birnie and Mitch Docker from The Cycling Podcast, and they have just driven over the Great Belt Bridge. Docker, a rider who loved the classics before he retired at the end of last season, got a little excited once he spotted the windsock once they turned on to the bridge.  "Actually as we get further on it's now a cross-head wind. Whatever it is, it's f------ windy!"

01:32 PM

Cort is the king of the hills

Magnus Cort goes over the summit of the Côte de Kårup Strandbakke having dropped Sven Erik Bystrom. The Dane adds a third point to his tally in the mountains classification – that's a 100 per cent hit rate for him today – before raising his arms in celebration as if he had won the stage. He looks pretty chuffed. He definitely wants out of the Rapha-Palace kit. Nailed on.

01:26 PM

Cort and Bystrom press on | 120km to go

Magnus Cort and Sven Erik Bystrom have gained 55sec on Cyril Barthe and Pierre Rolland, while the peloton is another 2min 5sec down the road. The pace in the peloton, by the way, is being controlled by those teams including sprinters. Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl, Lotto-Soudal and BikeExchange-Jayco are all represented.

01:14 PM

Cort all but takes polka dot jersey

Massive crowds on the second climb of the day where they are able to cheer on Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) who wins his second point in the mountains classification. All the Dane needs to do now is complete the stage within the time limit and he will get to wear the leader's polka dot jersey on Sunday.

Starting to wonder if Cort is just desperate to get out of his garish new jersey – the bright pink kit that was launhced earlier this week. Love it, or loath it: it has got tongues wagging. Spare a thought for the backroom staff, though, who cannot ditch their team issue kit – as modelled below by team chiropractor Matt Rabin – in favour of a natty polka dot jersey.

01:00 PM

Cort becomes virtual leader in the mountains

Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost) has taken the first point in the mountains classification after the Dane beat Norwegian Sven Erik Bystrom (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), to the line in a fiercely fought scrap.

Once over the summit, the two Scandinavians pushed on leaving the B&B Hotels-KTM pair of Cyril Barthe and Pierre Rolland trailing in their wake. Should they push on all the way to the next climb in a little over 11km then, should Cort take to single point he will be assure of taking the polka dot jersey later on this afternoon.

12:57 PM

Big numbers at the roadside

From the start of the day, there has been huge crowds lining the road – little wonder Magnus Cort was so keen on getting into the move.

12:53 PM

145km to go

Pierre Rolland, the veteran Frenchman who won the mountains classification at the recent Critérium du Dauphiné, shifted to the front of the four-man breakaway as they approached the first climb of the day, the category four Côte d'Asnæs Indelukke. It looked as if he was hoping to split the small group, but Magnus Cort closed him down fairly swiftly. Cort is not giving away an inch of his home roads.

12:45 PM

As it stands . . .

Pretty much from the flag, a small four-man breakaway formed including Danish rider Magnus Cort (EF Education-EasyPost), Sven Erik Bystrom (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert), Cyril Barthe (B&B Hotels-KTM) and Pierre Rolland (B&B Hotels-KTM). That quartet holds an advantage of just under two minutes, the peloton seemingly in no mood to gift them too much time, suggesting the sprint teams are keen on contesting the stage win.

09:55 AM

Hello

And welcome to our live rolling blog from the second stage of the 109th edition of the Tour de France, the 202.2 run from Roskilde to Nyborg, day two of the grand départ in Denmark.

Following yesterday's stunning win from Yves Lampaert (Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl), today will see racing on the open road on what is yet another flattish course. There are just three small category four climbs in today's stage where a solitary point is up for grabs in the mountains classification atop each and so should one rider from a breakaway take two, then he will wear the maillot à pois – the polka dot jersey – on Sunday. If three riders take a point each, then the leader in that particular competition will be determined by their respective standing in the general classification.

But few will be licking their lips in anticipation at the prospect of the battle for points in the mountians classification, but rather watching and waiting to see if the inclusion of the Storebæltsbroen – Great Belt Bridge – plays a part in how the stage pans out. Connecting the islands of Zealand and Funen, the 18km long suspension bridge ends just 3km from the finishing line and so if, as expected – or hoped, by some – any crosswinds appear, as they often do in the region, then there could be racing carnage.

Buoyed by their success on Friday, and, no doubt, hoping to silence their critics following the non-selection of Mark Cavendish, Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl will be the favourites to win the stage through Dutch sprinter Fabio Jakobsen. Of the pure sprinters, Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) and Dylan Groenewegen (BikeExchange-Jayco) will also be hoping to challenge, but both lack the sort of support that the in-form Jakobsen has at his disposal.

If chaos ensues on the bridge and Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl are unable to control things, then the stage could be up for grabs and may favour the riders you would ordinarily call classics specialists. Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) may fancy their chances, while Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) may attempt a long-range effort. The Dane starts the day 15sec in arrears of Lampaert and, one suspects, he would love to wear the yellow jersey on home soil during Sunday's stage from Vejle to Sonderborg.

Follow Telegraph Sport's live coverage from 12.45pm (BST)

