Yuzvendra Chahal Goes Down Memory Lane; Shares Throwback Picture with MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav

With cricket action in India still paused amid COVID-19 crisis, many players are badly missing the game and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is certainly one of them. The RCB bowler has been very active on social media ever since the game went on a halt and is frequently sharing throwback photos and videos with his teammates. Recently, Chahal went down memory lane again and shared an old picture MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya. As mentioned by Chahal, the snap was clicked before coronavirus came into the scenario and he’s badly missing the normal life. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares ‘Powerful’ Picture with Kuldeep Yadav and Hardik Pandya from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

“Once upon a time #beforelockdown,” wrote the leggie, who turns 30 on Thursday (July 23), while sharing the snap on the micro-blogging website. The comment section of the post got filled in no time as fans expressed their desire to see the Indian players back on the field. Also, fans were ecstatic as they came across another unseen pic of MS Dhoni, who hasn’t been active on social media at all ever since he took a sabbatical from the game after India’s exit from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Meanwhile, let’s look at the picture shared by Chahal. Yuzvendra Chahal Shares Throwback Picture With ‘Big Brother’ Rohit Sharma.

Once upon a time 👀 #beforelockdown





Speaking of cricket action, BCCI president has clearly said that the national team will not resume practice at least before August. However, the good piece of news is that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is most likely to be organised later this year with the ICC T20 World Cup being postponed officially. As per the latest developments, the tournament is all set to be played in UAE from September 26 to November 8.