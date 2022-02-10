Yuzuru Hanyu: Chinese netizens' outpouring of support for Japan skater

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Yuzuru Hanyu
    Yuzuru Hanyu
    Japanese figure skater (1994-)
  • Nathan Chen
    Nathan Chen
    American figure skater
Yuzuru Hanyu performing his free skate in the men&#39;s figure skating event at the Beijing Winter Olympics
The Japanese skater is a much-loved figure in China

Chinese netizens have rallied around Japanese figure skating star Yuzuru Hanyu after the two-time defending Olympic champion fell on his final skate, failing to reclaim his title.

The support for the star comes just two days after Chinese social media users savaged one of their own athletes.

US-born Zhu Yi also fell twice in her routine at the Beijing Games.

However, Hanyu has long been a crowd favourite in China, despite its political tensions with Japan.

On Thursday, Chinese social platform Weibo overflowed with messages of support for the 27-year-old after his failed attempts to reclaim his title.

The hashtag #AmericanPlayerChenWeiGoldMedal was also trending, reflecting US skater Nathan Chen's victory. Many applauded the 22-year-old's win, which included a world-record short programme.

But some also criticised Chen, saying he had "insulted China" with previous comments about alleged human rights abuses in the country.

US gold medallist Nathan Chen holds the American flag while celebrating his men&#39;s figure skating win on Thursday
Nathan Chen celebrating his win on Thursday

Athletes who have Chinese heritage or who represent Team China but were born overseas have gained particular attention during these Winter Games in Beijing, often fuelled by ultra-nationalist commentators online.

Figure skater Zhu Yi, 19, who gave up her US citizenship to join Team China, came under attack earlier this week for being picked for the Chinese team event over locally-born skaters.

In contrast, US-born freeskier Eileen Gu is widely adored in China and her gold medal win for Team China on Tuesday overwhelmed Weibo.

However on Thursday, conversations about skating idol Hanyu dominated the Twitter-like Weibo site. The top hashtag #YuzuruHanyuFalls had more than 300 million views.

Many users praised his attempt to land a world-first quad axel in his free skate routine -after a poor result in his earlier short programme necessitated a drastic element to get back into the medal stakes.

Hanyu however crashed onto his backside in attempting the daring jump, and stumbled again later on in his routine.

But, in contrast to the criticism aimed at Zhu on Monday, nearly all of the comments for Hanyu from netizens were positive and encouraging.

"Win or lose it doesn't matter, the Olympics are about trying to break through your own boundaries," one user wrote.

Another said: "No matter or not you are a champion - you're still an ice skating miracle. Every performance is his best."

The Japanese skater is widely admired for his expressive, romantic style. His popularity in China appears to transcend political tensions between the two nations.

One Weibo user wrote: "Some of Japan's past and current behaviour is disgusting, but Hanyu is not like that.... he is great."

Even Chinese foreign ministry representatives have published encouraging messages for the Japanese skater ahead of the Olympics.

In October, a spokeswoman tweeted a message in Japanese, telling Hanyu's homeland fans they could count on Chinese citizens cheering for him at the Games.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • IOC and figure skaters stay silent on reports of Russian star Kamila Valieva's doping

    Russian figure skaters and the IOC are staying tight-lipped on reports of Russian star Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance.

  • Zhu Yi: US-born Chinese Olympic figure skater slated in China after falls

    Zhu Yi fell during her team event sparking backlash from some social media users in China.

  • Redrow and MJ Gleeson put up house prices to return bumper profits

    Redrow returned record revenues and said the rise in prices exceeded ‘build-cost inflation’.

  • Nathan Chen makes up for 2018 disappointment by landing figure skating gold

    The American won the men’s free skate in Beijing on Thursday.

  • The new Roots Canada collection is here! Shop these picks before they sell out

    Roots has new styles for men, women, and kids to show off their Canadian pride.

  • Russian star practices despite report of positive drug test

    BEIJING (AP) — Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old Russian superstar who was expected to deliver her nation its third straight Olympic gold medal in women's figure skating, practiced as usual on Thursday, hours after reports surfaced that she had tested positive for a banned substance. Valieva tested positive for the heart medication before the Beijing Games, the Russian newspaper RBC reported. The sample was reportedly obtained before Valieva won the European championship last month in Estonia, a p

  • Siakam, VanVleet becoming strong pick-and-roll pair for Raptors

    For years, Toronto Raptors fans watched Kyle Lowry make magic with assorted pick-and-roll partners. This season, while it took some time to come to fruition, Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have become an excellent duo in PnR scenarios and it's paying dividends for Nick Nurse late in games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • Ingram has 33 to lead Pelicans to 120-107 win over Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 33 points and tied a career high with 12 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans used a big third quarter to take control of the game and get a 120-107 win over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. It was the third consecutive victory for New Orleans and Houston’s sixth loss in seven games. Houston led by five at halftime but Ingram scored 17 points to power a 38-point third quarter by the Pelicans that gave them a 10-point lead entering the fourth and the Rocket

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Karlsson, Smith notch goal and assist as Knights beat Oilers 4-0

    EDMONTON — Starting their backup goalie against his old club turned out to be a pretty good move for the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday. Goalie Laurent Brossoit made 28 saves for his third career shutout as the Golden Knights won their third straight, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 4-0. “I definitely was juiced up to play this one. I don’t think I’ve won against Edmonton since moving on from them so it felt nice to win, and to get the shutout, it meant even more,” Brossoit said. “I feel like

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Slovenia wins Olympic debut of ski jumping mixed team

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Slovenia won the first Olympic ski jumping mixed team gold medal on Monday. The team of Ursa Bogataj, Nika Kriznar, Peter Prevc and Timi Zajc had 1,000.5 points, dominating the competition by more than 100 points. Prevc jumped last and soared 101.5 meters (333 feet) and had 126.3 points to seal the top spot on the podium for the Slovenians. Russia won silver and Canada, in a surprise, earned bronze. Germany, one of the favorites to win, was disqualified after the first

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu