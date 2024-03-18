Yuzu Scallop Crudo With White Soy Recipe

scallop crudo with yuzu, cilantro and chile on white plate - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

There's a lot to know about the world of raw seafood. Each culture seems to have its own version of flavorful raw fish, some made with dressings and sauces and others left completely plain. In its simplest terms, crudo is the Italian version of Japanese sashimi; but there are quite a few differences between the two. Unlike sashimi, which is served plain and completely raw, crudo is dressed with an acidic vinaigrette that both adds flavor and very slightly cooks the fish, like in ceviche. The difference between ceviche and crudo is a little less clear, though in general crudo will be served sliced and dressed while ceviche is almost always cut into chunks and marinated in acidic juices. Thought we were done? We didn't even mention the difference between crudo and carpaccio (long story short, it's in the slicing).

This crudo recipe by Michelle McGlinn is dressed with tangy yuzu — a lemon-like fruit found in East Asia — and white soy sauce, a more delicate version of the traditional. Together, the flavors are both punchy and soft, showcasing the fresh, pillowy texture of the scallops. With hints of garlic, ginger, chile, and cilantro, the crudo becomes an impressive dish layered with flavor that, best of all, is easy enough to prepare in less than 15 minutes.

Read more: 15 Different Ways To Cook Fish

Gather The Ingredients For Yuzu Scallop Crudo With White Soy

ingredients on a table - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Because the scallops in this recipe are eaten raw, it is important you source fresh, high-quality shellfish from a reputable fishmonger. You can use any size, but we recommend large sea scallops, which are easiest to slice and serve. You don't need very many for a good portion; just 6 large scallops can be sliced into 12-18 pieces of crudo (or even more if you're skillful with a knife). From there, you'll need yuzu extract and white soy sauce, which are East Asian ingredients most likely to be found in Asian-specific grocery stores or online. The remaining ingredients include just olive oil, garlic, ginger, red chile (we like Fresno here), cilantro, and scallions.

Story continues

Step 1: Combine The Dressing

yuzu olive oil dressing in bowl with whisk - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Whisk yuzu juice, white soy sauce, grated garlic, grated ginger, and olive oil in a small bowl until combined.

Step 2: Slice The Scallops

sliced raw scallops on cutting board with knife - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Slice each scallop crosswise into thirds.

Step 3: Plate The Scallops

raw scallops on a plate - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Arrange scallops on a plate.

Step 4: Dress The Scallops

scallops with vinaigrette on plate - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Pour yuzu mixture over the scallops and let sit for 5 minutes.

Step 5: Garnish The Crudo

scallop crudo with yuzu and chile on white plate - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Garnish with sliced chile, cilantro microgreens, and scallions.

Step 6: Serve

scallop crudo with yuzu, cilantro and chile on white plate - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Serve immediately.

Can I Use Any Type Of Fish For Crudo?

scallop crudo with yuzu, scallions and chile on white plate - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Crudo can be made with many of the same varieties of fish as sashimi or ceviche, but with crudo, you want to keep aesthetics in mind. Crudo is delicate and thinly sliced, usually presented in a single layer on a slightly beveled plate. For a similar taste and texture as mild, slightly sweet scallops, try whitefish like halibut or thinly sliced shrimp. For a bolder flavor, try tuna, which can be bought sushi-grade. For something totally different, try salmon or arctic char; just be sure to buy very fresh, high-quality varieties.

If you still can't get behind the idea of raw seafood, don't worry — you can make a faux-crudo by lightly cooking the seafood first. Simply sear the scallops on either side first, just until the crust is golden brown and the scallops are plump. Do the same for shrimp or ahi tuna, searing before slicing thinly. As a totally different option, you could try this dish with thinly sliced steak or even tofu.

How Long Does Scallop Crudo Last?

scallop crudo with yuzu, cilantro and chile on white plate - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Consuming raw seafood at home requires some care. We recommend buying your scallops as soon before serving as possible — within a day at best. If shopping the day of isn't possible, try to purchase the scallops just 1 day before or freeze them until ready to use. (They thaw easily, so don't be afraid to throw them in the freezer even 2 days before serving).

If you have leftover scallop crudo, we advise against storing it. We know, it's hard to throw away such expensive seafood, but there are a few reasons why you should. First, the raw scallops will only last a day or 2 in the fridge before becoming too old to eat raw. Second, the citrus-based vinaigrette will start to cook the scallops — not in the traditional sense, but in the same way that ruins ceviche. This results in rubbery, tough scallops that are hardly appetizing to eat. For this reason, we recommend making the crudo as close to serving as possible and tossing any uneaten slices.

Yuzu Scallop Crudo With White Soy Recipe

scallop crudo with yuzu, cilantro and chile on white plate - Michelle McGlinn/Tasting Table

Prep Time: 15mCook Time:Yield: 4 servingsIngredients

2 tablespoons yuzu juice extract

2 tablespoons white soy sauce

1 large clove garlic, grated

½-inch knob ginger, peeled and grated

3 tablespoons olive oil

6 large scallops

1 Fresno chile, sliced

Cilantro microgreens, for serving

Scallions, sliced, for serving

Directions

Whisk yuzu juice, white soy sauce, grated garlic, grated ginger, and olive oil in a small bowl until combined. Slice each scallop crosswise into thirds. Arrange scallops on a plate. Pour yuzu mixture over the scallops and let sit for 5 minutes. Garnish with sliced chile, cilantro microgreens, and scallions. Serve immediately.

Read the original article on Tasting Table.