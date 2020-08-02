Yuvika Chaudhary Birthday Special: The Girl Next Door With a Cute Smile Is Also a Modest Fashionista!

She forayed into the big league with Om Shanti Om (2007) and has dabbled in Kannada and Punjabi films. A former Bigg Boss 9 contestant, Yuvika won the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 with husband Prince Narula. On the fashion front, Yuvika channels a simplistic vibe that's also relatable. She isn't a coiffed up version of any fashion stylist, rather self-styled who takes pleasure in picking up styles just like a regular girl! Her petite frame, cute smile and an ability to pull off any given style render her to be the perfect girl-next-door. Touching upon athleisure, cute dresses and ethnic styles with equal delight, Yuvika makes these styles tick with a subtle makeup and hair game. She turns a year older today. We rounded up a brief fashion capsule of some of these modest style moments.

Yuvika enjoys a massive following of 2.5 million on Instagram. Here's a closer look. Yuvika Chaudhary Looks Like A Total Doll In Her Engagement And Mehendi Function With Prince Narula.

A printed ethnic set featuring a kurta, palazzo pants and a dupatta were teamed with a pair of flats, braided hair and subtle makeup.

Yuvika Chaudhary Fashion

Yuvika Chaudhary Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

An Anarkali set by Rivaaj featuring a block printed kurta and pants were teamed with a bun, chandbalis and bare minimum makeup.

Yuvika Chaudhary Fashion

Yuvika Chaudhary Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A neon green pantsuit with a black bralette was teamed with a statement necklace, black boots, pulled back hair and subtle makeup.

Yuvika Chaudhary Fashion

Yuvika Chaudhary Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A gingham one-shoulder top from Amore Couture was teamed with black pants, chain earrings, a black bag, pulled back hair and pink lips.

Yuvika Chaudhary Fashion

Yuvika Chaudhary Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A blue off-shoulder body fitted dress by Eli and Kim was teamed with a wrist-watch and curls. Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary Mehendi: These Pre-Wedding Pics Are Giving Us All New Relationship Goals.

Yuvika Chaudhary Fashion

Yuvika Chaudhary Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A sporty-chic look here features a striped top tucked into a neon green skirt, sneakers, sleek at the top, wavy at the bottom open hair and minimal glam.

Yuvika Chaudhary Fashion

Yuvika Chaudhary Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Diwali 2019 festivities saw Yuvikw pull off a red and orange lehenga from Akashi Designer Studio teamed with a bun, minimal makeup and earrings.

Yuvika Chaudhary Fashion

Yuvika Chaudhary Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Easy and street style chic styles feature in her style file. Here's wishing Yuvika Chaudhary a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.