Yusuf/Cat Stevens: The King would do a good job if he had more power

Yusuf/Cat Stevens made his Glastonbury Pyramid Stage debut on Sunday afternoon - Jamie Lorriman

Yusuf Islam, also known as Cat Stevens, has said that the King would do a good job if he had more power, as he discussed his new album ahead of taking to the stage for Glastonbury’s tea-time legends slot.

The folk singer-songwriter, 74, released his 17th studio album titled King Of A Land earlier this month.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2’s Good Morning Sunday ahead of making his debut on the Pyramid stage, he told presenters Kate Bottley and Jason Mohammad of the album’s title track of the same name: “It’s one of those moments where I had a lovely little riff on the guitar and then I found these words and it goes back actually, King Of A Land, it goes back to 1967 when I wrote another song called I’m Gonna Be King.

“So even there, I’m saying – ‘I’m going to put things right, if I was king, I’ll put things right’ – that childish, kind of boldness of wanting to change the world and make the world a better place.

“That’s what the message is all about and I sent a message of course straight to King Charles.

“Very respectfully, I cheer him from afar. But he’s in a good position. If he could utilise it more and perhaps have a few more powers, I think he could do a good job. Yeah, that’s what leadership should be.”

King Of A Land is his first album since 2020’s Tea For The Tillerman 2, a reimagining of his hit 1970 record of the same name.

The British singer converted to Islam in 1977 - Andrew Crowley for The Telegraph

Known for hits including Father and Son, Moonshadow and Wild World, the singer, who turns 75 next month, follows in the footsteps of acts such as Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Shirley Bassey who have all filled the Glastonbury tea-time legends slot.

On playing the slot, the musician said: “It’s kind of predestination, you may say. It’s a natural for me, I suppose, as I have got to this point, now, where I’ve got a really good catalogue of songs which stretches back to 1965 or 1966 let’s say.

Asked whether he had been approached to do the slot before, he explained: “Um, what was it? Was it Covid? There was a time before that, yes. And I wasn’t ready, but I was ramping up, kind of thing. And then there came Covid.

“And I think we were kind of ready to do it at that time. So it’s been a long time in coming, but I’ve always admired and loved the show.”

Stevens was born Steven Demetre Georgiou in London but converted to Islam in 1977 after a near-death experience and later adopted the name Yusuf Islam.

He now uses both names when performing and his Twitter biography says: “Yusuf Islam the Artist also known as Cat Stevens.”

His Pyramid stage performance will be followed by classic rock outfit Blondie and rapper Lil Nas X, with Sir Elton John set to close out the festival on Sunday night.

The full interview can be heard on BBC Sounds.

