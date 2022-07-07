Yup, 'RHOBH's Sheree Zampino Used To Be Married To Will Smith

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is already heating up, and now there’s a new cast member in the mix causing quite the stir. Sheree Zampino—who famously used to be married to Will Smith—is throwing her hat in the ring with all the LA housewives fans already know and love.

Sheree joins the show as a “friend of” Garcelle Beauvais, and apparently she wasn’t 100% prepared for all of the Real Housewives-ness that comes with the show. "I threw her in," Garcelle told E! "It is Housewives."

And, while Garcelle said that Sheree “really holds her own in life,” she was “surprised” by the show. “Every 15 minutes, she'd be like, 'What the hell? What did you get me into?'" Garcelle said.

Not totally familiar with Sheree Zampino? Don't worry. WH has tracked down everything you need to know.

Who is Sheree Zampino?

Sheree, 54, is an entrepreneur and artist, according to her Bravo bio, which notes that she “married a prominent Hollywood actor in 1992” (cough, Will Smith, cough). Sheree shares 29-year-old son, Trey, with Will.

Sheree and Will still have a “close relationship,” her bio continues, adding that she’s “considered a proud advocate for blended families and successful co-parenting after divorce.” She’s also an inspirational speaker who once attended the famous Fashion Institute of Technology.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sheree Zampino (@shereezampino)

Is she still married?

Sheree is no longer married to Will Smith—they broke up in 1995 and Will married Jada Pinkett Smith soon after. After her first marriage, Sheree re-married retired NFL star Terrell Fletcher, but the two split in 2014, according to TMZ.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sheree Zampino (@shereezampino)

How did Will Smith and Sheree meet?

Sheree, who used to be an actress on Our Journey, met Will through his Fresh Prince of Bel-Air co-star Alfonso Ribeiro, according to Nicki Swift. Will had ~actually~ wanted to meet Jada, but ended up meeting Sheree first, and things progressed from there. Looks like everything eventually...sorted itself out.

The couple got married in 1992 when they were both still in their early twenties.

Sheree later said that she fell out of love with Will. In a 2016 Facebook video, she explained that their "marriage ended because we were so young... It's just a lot of responsibility. Marriage is not easy. Especially at that age."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sheree Zampino (@shereezampino)

What does she do for a living?

Well, she kind of does it all. Sheree is the proud founder and CEO of the body butter company Whoop Ash and an online fashion and accessory boutique called Sheree Elizabeth, according to her Bravo bio. She’s also acted, modeled, and appeared in a few reality shows, including Hollywood Exes.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sheree Zampino (@shereezampino)

What is her net worth?

Sheree is worth $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. I think she will fit right in with the ladies of RHOBH...

