Yup, A$AP Rocky filmed his latest music video in Kansas City. (Rihanna was here, too)

All that social media chatter that A$AP Rocky came to Kansas City a few weeks ago to make a video? It was accurate.

That indeed was the two-time Grammy-nominated musician, down in the city’s West Bottoms, filming a video for his latest single, “Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n),” with support from local musicians, actors and others.

The video debuted Tuesday and had more than 2.5 million views on YouTube as of Thursday afternoon.

And according to at least one Instagram post, the rapper’s life partner, singer Rihanna, was with him in Kansas City. She is expecting the couple’s second baby.

She announced the pregnancy to the world during her halftime performance at the Super Bowl in February, where the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Philadelphia Eagles.

The rapper was seen shooting scenes on June 4 outside the haunted houses in the West Bottoms. He was also spotted driving a yellow Hummer around Kansas City with a Kansas City Police Department escort.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas tweeted last week that the rapper shot a commercial for Beats headphones in the West Bottoms, too.

Fans spied A$AP Rocky’s cars in town, including a tricked-out Mercedes-Benz that shows up in the video. He is a well-known “gear head” who owns an “impressive car collection that ranges from exotic supercars to impressive luxury cars and everything in between,” according to HotCars.com.

Onlookers to the filming were warned away.

One Twitter user going to a bar in the area wrote: “Our Uber dropped us off by the filming set as we were headed to The Ship bar in Kansas City. A man approached us (3 women) with some sort of assault rifle asking if we took videos and if we did we would have a $75k lawsuit on our hands. We didn’t even know what was going on.”

Pharrell Williams produced “Riot Rowdy Pipe’n),” set to appear on A$AP Rocky’s upcoming fourth studio album.

According to Billboard, the music video “finds the Harlem rapper employing highly stylized takes on common riot aesthetics. The F—n Problems rapper leads a raucous crew of men clad in matching outfits that consist of blue jeans, white t-shirts, and white ski masks.

“The men march alongside a procession of tanks as they take over a faceless urban landscape, pose next to flashy cars, and lay in piles of cash.”

According to social media posts, Kansas City musicians and actors are featured in the video, though it’s difficult to tell who’s who since many faces are covered with those white ski masks.

Kansas City drummer Daniel Cole posted proof of his involvement on Instagram.