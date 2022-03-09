YUNOMETA- Not Just Another NFT Marketplace

SINGAPORE, REPUBLIC OF SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / NFTs are sweeping the globe and gaining traction. This cutting-edge technology has captured the attention of young people and business owners all around the world. NFTs are increasingly dominating industries such as art, fashion, music, videography, calligraphy, graffiti, and so on. Anything related to Arts and crafts calls on NFTs for the security of these artistic assets. The NFTs we trade in now have the potential to become our virtual identities in future metaverses.

YUNOMETA is a new digital arena that encourages more participation in the metaverse and investment in NFTs. It helps with the formation of relationships between brands, artists, and their followers, redefining the landscape of NFTs while reconfiguring trust and adaptability. It enables creators to auction off their NFTs to their audience and strengthens the link between the artists and the audience. It transfers the ownership of assets that use proprietary technology.

At YUNOMETA , it is ensured that everyone can make the most of the metaverse and join the growing digital art community. It wants to provide a seamless marketplace experience that makes it easier to sell and collect. It provides an immersive metaverse experience. It provides copyright protection for digital assets.it has a comprehensive and alluring collection of NFTs which belong to a variety of artists and celebrities.

In the NFT universe, artists or celebrities can sell their creations at a set value, and an average NFT sells at 0.1 ETH today. On YUNOMETA , minting an NFT is as simple as it gets; with a few short clicks, a single or collection of NFTs is available in the YUNOMETA marketplace.

The strength of Yunometa lies in its reach as well. It has access to a talent pool of digital artists, who are willing to own their NFTs and secure their artistic belongings. Its production is done by the best Hollywood and Indian entities and the PR is handled by Luna PR which also happens to be one of the best global PR firms.

Unlike other marketplaces, NFT is not limited to specific markets. It has collectors from a varied range of backgrounds and all walks of life. They are not just limited to crypto.

The NFT Marketplace is only the beginning of the team's colossal game plan. As its core strength, the platform will soon combine with its metaverse and a first-of-its-kind crypto fund. If not more, YUNOMETA can utterly control the NFT and metaverse area and can act as the melting pot for digital creators, brands, and collectors. It will also make NFTs more accessible to every netizen.

