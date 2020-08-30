Amazon's beloved $17 top has earned more than 14,000 reviews: 'Exceptionally soft'

The editors at Yahoo Lifestyle are committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. At times, we may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
A cute, casual tee that drapes beautifully—rather than uncomfortably hugging your body—can be yours for just $17.
The YunJey T-shirt features super-slimming color-blocking and a forgiving fit. The A-line design is ultra-flattering—rather than clinging to your body it glides on by any problem areas. The top has more than 14,000 near-perfect reviews—no wonder it’s Amazon’s Choice for short-sleeve shirts.
The YunJey T-shirt is everything you’ve been looking for in a top: It’s simple yet lively and can be worn in any season (just add a cardigan when it’s chilly out). It’s available in eight different colors ranging from classic black to bright yellow.
The T-shirt comes in sizes S to XXL, and shoppers say it feels great. A loose, relaxed fit makes this shirt perfect for weekends or work days. Pair it with jeans and wedges for a cookout or slacks and boots with a leather jacket for an autumn outing.
Flattering
“Really liked this shirt a lot,” reports a fan. “I'm a size 14 and not super comfortable with my body. Typically I wear flowy tunics to hide my problem areas, but I was encouraged by all of the good reviews. This shirt does not disappoint. It's fitted just enough to give you some shape, but still helps hide some of those problems. I thought it was very true to size.”
Comfortable
“The fabric is super soft and lightweight but not see-through or cheap,” one five-star reviewer writes. “This shirt is exceptionally soft and fits as expected,” says another happy camper. “It’s not skin tight, which I love. It’s very comfortable. Long enough for my torso. Can wear to work or for lounging.”
Versatile
“Wow! I expected a nice blouse that I would be wearing at home while chilling and relaxing. But what I got was an entirely different blouse. It is edgy, hip and cool. I have worn this to a beach party, on a night out with the girls and in my everyday life. On all occasions, I got compliments. The feel of this blouse is as easy, breezy as they come,” says a five-star reviewer. Says another fan: “This shirt is absolutely adorable and will go with shorts, jeans, dress pants and skirts. I plan on ordering many other colors. My new favorite shirt.”
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
