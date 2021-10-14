Yunex Traffic and HERE expand partnership to create proactive traffic management solutions

Markus Schlitt, Chief Executive Officer Yunex Traffic and Jørgen Behrens, Chief Product Officer HERE Technologies

Building on the success of data-based traffic management solutions in the UK, Yunex Traffic is expanding its partnership with HERE to improve urban mobility flows globally

ITS Hamburg – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, and Yunex Traffic, a Siemens Business and a leader in traffic management software and infrastructure, today announced an expanded partnership focused on providing cities and public transportation agencies with proactive traffic management solutions for the urban mobility market.

As Europe starts to open-up, traffic congestion is once again on the rise and in some cases overshooting pre-pandemic levels. At the same time, the rail industry is offering a flexible ticketing system for employees who go to the office only a couple of days a week. To help cities and public transport companies tackle the challenge of movement flows that have become more difficult to predict with the pandemic, Yunex Traffic and HERE Technologies have joined forces.

The partnership focuses on:

Expanding Yunex’s UK Journey Time as a Service (JTaaS) into markets globally with integrated HERE Real-Time Traffic and corridor travel time information.

Availability of Yunex traffic light and traffic count data on HERE Marketplace for the development of “green wave” technology, where a vehicle adapts its speed to maintain a continuous flow across several intersections.

Development of “digital twin” tools and advanced perception technologies that enable v2X collision avoidance systems.

Enhancements of Sitraffic Symphony, Yunex Traffic’s traffic management platform.

The expansion of Yunex’s UK Journey Time as a Service (JTaaS) comes following the integration of HERE Real-Time Traffic and corridor travel time information. Yunex Traffic can now monitor journey times without the need for additional on-street hardware such as ANPR cameras with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi sensors. This solution is already being used by eight public authorities in the UK – including Bedford Borough, Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, Hampshire County, and Warrington Borough Councils – with several others in a piloting phase.

“Yunex Traffic and HERE share a vision of utilizing technology and data to enhance the quality of life of urbanites by reducing emissions, traffic congestion and improving the mobility experience. With HERE’s extensive network of partners across industries, we trust that the data and expertise we can access through this partnership will significantly accelerate the mobility revolution for cities,” said Markus Schlitt, CEO Yunex Traffic.

“Yunex Traffic is a leader in traffic management software with more than 200 customers globally. Our expanded partnership is a great testimony to the value of HERE services and the quality of our traffic data. We look forward to creating together with Yunex Traffic a totally new level of traffic management that is using historical and real-time traffic data to anticipate congestion and allow for cities to plan for alternative routes. Together, we are making truly proactive traffic management a reality,” said Gino Ferru, General Manager EMEAR and Senior Vice President at HERE Technologies.

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com .

About Yunex Traffic – A Siemens Company

As a global leader for intelligent traffic solutions, we connect the dots of a new mobility revolution. With digitalization and the use of disruptive technologies we enable cities, highway authorities, and (mobility) operators to create a new world of mobility with vehicles that are shared and connected, autonomous tunnel automation, smart tolling and adaptive traffic systems for simulation and prediction. All that allows for a totally new level of traffic management that is truly proactive. This will transform our cities into places where people can live, work and move more freely with better quality of life, less accidents and with cleaner air. With our expertise and our solutions we contribute to solving our climate crisis. Urban mobility must and will change. And we will lead the way! Further information is available at: www.yunextraffic.com

