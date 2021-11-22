Yumy Bear Goods Expands Retail Launch to Choices Market a Subsidiary of One of Canada's Largest Grocery Conglomerates

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Yumy Bear Goods Inc., (CSE: YUMY) ("Yumy Bear Candy" or the "Company") announced today that it has rolled out its popular low sugar "Better For You" gummies in the popular Choices Market. Choices was founded in December 1990 emphasizing that the store caters to a range of diets, including Gluten free, vegetarian and vegan under the slogan "It's all about providing choice."

Choices Market is a subsidiary of one of Canada's largest conglomerates which operates more than 160 stores under the banners of Nesters Markets, Meinhardt Fine Foods, and Buy Low Foods. The total size of the umbrella company has over 45,000 employees and annual sales north of $10 billion across 25 separate divisions.

"As consumer preferences shift to "Better for You" products, it is encouraging to see that retailers are including and substituting classic confectionery for our alternative. We are thrilled be in such a well-known grocer as Choices Markets," said Cassidy McCord, Director.

"Offering our products in this premiere retail chain provides a gateway for Yumy Bear and a stamp of approval of possible expansion into an additional 160 stores. Obtaining shelf space in other related stores is a goal we will be focusing heavily on in the coming months. The conglomerate is headquartered in B.C. and is the fifth largest food retailer by grocery sales value in Canada," States Erica Williams, CEO and Founder.

Yumy Bear is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

