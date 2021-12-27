YUMY BEAR CLOSES AGREEMENT WITH LARGEST NATIONAL PHARMACY RETAILER WITH OVER 1300 LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Yumy Bear Goods Inc., (CSE: YUMY) ("Yumy Bear" or the "Company") has closed an agreement to begin its pilot sales test in Canada's largest pharmacy chain with over 1300 locations. Yumy bear will be launching its display cases, as well as initiating tastings of its low sugar Better-for-You confectionery at Canada's largest pharmacy chain. With over 1300 stores across in nine provinces and two territories the company has established itself as the Nation's largest pharmacy chain.

Yumy Bear Logo (CNW Group/Yumy Bear Goods Inc.)

Established in 1962, the company has revamped the concept of the 20th century "drug store" becoming one of the fastest growing businesses in the nation. In 2014, the company was acquired by a grocery conglomerate for $12.4 million cash and equity.

"Piloting our product at the nation's largest pharmacy retailer puts us at the cusp of taking our company to the next level. This may very well lead to a significant change in our company's revenues, and as well near-term outlook. With a company altering vendor stamp of approval, it will open significant doors to other stores and distributors. Grocers, health food stores, pharmacies and others are all looking for a "Better-For-You" alternative and we believe we are the company to fit this gap. The strides our company has made recently are extremely encouraging and we look forward to showing consumers what's to come," stated chief executive officer and founder, Erica Williams.

"Being chosen to pilot with one of the most reputable brands and companies in Canada speaks volumes about our product and company. I feel we have a product that not only taste great, but also is a healthy alternative, and checks all the boxes for consumers. Large retailers are slowly changing its shelves for healthier alternatives, and we will look to be the product that fills those shelves," stated director, Cassidy McCord.

Story continues

YUMY BEAR GOODS INC.

Erica Williams, CEO

Telephone: (604) 449-2026

Email: investors@yumybear.com

Yumy Bear is an affordable health-conscious low-sugar plant-based confectionery company based in Vancouver, British Columbia and it has developed a portfolio of healthier gelatine-free candies made from non-GMO ingredients with proprietary recipes. All of its products are free of gelatin, soy, gluten, nuts, dairy, eggs, sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners and genetically modified organisms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. The information in this news release about future plans and objectives of the Company, are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time it was made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others: general business, economic and social uncertainties; local and global market and economic uncertainties arising in respect of the COVID-19 pandemic; litigation, availability of key product ingredients, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; the ability to effectively expand manufacturing and production capacity; the ability to obtain retail partners to distribute Company products, the success of market initiatives and the ability to grow brand awareness; the ability to attract, maintain and expand relationships with key strategic vendors; our ability to predict consumer taste preferences; delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals; the sufficiency of our cash to meet liquidity needs; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the Company. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Yumy Bear Goods Inc.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/December2021/27/c8134.html