Yum, David! Dan Levy to Host ‘The Big Brunch’ Cooking Competition at HBO Max

Fold in the cheese — to a nice omelette, because “Schitt’s Creek” co-creator and star Dan Levy is hosting new cooking competition “The Big Brunch” at HBO Max, the streaming service said Monday.

Per its logline, “Created by Levy and centering around one of the most versatile and underestimated dining experiences, ‘The Big Brunch’ is a cooking competition series that celebrates the most inspiring undiscovered culinary voices from every corner of the country. Chefs will be offered the opportunity to share their stories and their business dreams, while also competing for a life altering prize. All while finding innovative and personal ways to redefine what it means to dine between 11am and 3pm.”

The unscripted series, which hails from Boardwalk Pictures (“Chef’s Table,” “Cheer”), is set to premiere next year on the WarnerMedia-owned streaming service.

“Everybody has a friend, a family member, or a co-worker that is extraordinary at what they do, they just need a leg up so that their talents can be appreciated on a larger scale,” Levy, who played the food-obsessed David Rose (pictured above, trying to figure out how to “fold in the cheese”) on his Emmy-winning series “Schitt’s Creek,” said in a statement accompanying the series order for “The Big Brunch” on Monday.

He continued: “Thanks to an almost obsessive love of food, I’ve been lucky enough to come across many of those people in the culinary world — friends working out of cafes or food trucks, revolutionizing the menus at local diners — those special humans who create communities around their cooking, hoping to take their skills to the next level. I created this show for them, the local culinary heroes of America who deserve a spotlight. That, and who doesn’t want to watch maple syrup being poured slowly over a golden stack of perfectly cooked, creme brûlée inspired French toast?”

Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max, added: “What we love about this special show is that it serves more than mouth-watering culinary delicacies; it’s about heart, a love of cooking and spotlighting talent whose unique skills elevate the beloved brunch menu. There’s no better foodie or creative partner than Dan and the team at Boardwalk Pictures to celebrate those undiscovered voices, and, well, Brunch, the best meal to indulge in decadent sweet and savory dishes that are fueled by cocktails and caffeine!”

“The Big Brunch” is created and hosted by Levy, who executive produces alongside Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard, Sarina Roma and Faye Stapleton.

Those interested in applying for the competition series can do so right here.