YuleTide Network on SimulTV

New limited channel release for the holiday season

SELMA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / November 23, 2020 / SimulTV announces its latest original network, the Yuletide Network. Find all your holiday movies and show favorites you grew up watching with family and friends.

The Yuletide Network is the new, limited edition channel added to the SimulTV family of American-values programming. Just in time for the holidays, the Yuletide Network is here to bring that feeling you get from a cup of warm apple cider and sugar cookie as you curl up on a winter day. Relive those memories and create new ones on the Yuletide Network.

Share in the spirit of holiday cheer and goodwill with the Yuletide Network. This channel is available exclusively on SimulTV. Available in SimulTV basic channel package on Mobile, Roku, Android, Apple and Set Top Box. Try our introductory bundle with over 130 channels for a free 14-day trial (regular price: $9.99 a month) or try our new Winter Holiday Bundle for $1.99 a month. See SimulTV.com for more.

ABOUT SIMULTV:

SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide with up to 4k quality. Streaming videos, thousands of movies and Videos On Demand, as well as popular channels including Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, NEWSMAX, Bloomberg News, InfoWars, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, Dimensions, Law&Crime, 2A Network and over a hundred more channels.

SimulTV also offers a Set Top Box (not required for subscription) which is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television. SimulTV apps are free in the Google Play and Apple App Store. Now available on Roku.

