Yukon University shuts down campus after learning 2 students didn't self isolate

Yukon University shut down its Whitehorse campus on the first day of class Tuesday afternoon, after learning two students did not self-isolate after crossing the territorial border and moving into residence.

The students did not have symptoms and are now isolating in a government facility, said communications director Michael Vernon.

The campus is closed to students for 48 hours, he said, and expected to re-open on Friday.

Most Yukon University classes are online this semester, however, and will not be affected.

The chief medical officer has told the university the risk of COVID-19 infection is low, said Vernon. The students had crossed the Yukon border in the previous 24 hours, he said, before compliance officers contacted them.

"Over the next two days we're going to be tracing the movement and the interactions of those students just so we can better define how that happened," Vernon said. The Whitehorse campus was already fairly empty before the shutdown, as students trickled in to pick up ID cards on Monday.

"I don't think you'd be able to meet or interact with a lot of people," said Sophia Eze, who moved into campus residence from Calgary.

Every second dorm room is empty — and all her classes are online.

There are restrictions on visiting other dorm rooms and having friends over.There were no icebreaker games or back-to-class barbeque. Instead, students got links to Orientation videos.

"In a normal year ... this would be just a buzz of activities," said Janet Welch, vice president Academic and Student Services. "Just a lot quieter this year."

