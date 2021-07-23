Yukon reports 9 new cases of COVID-19

The nine new COVID-19 cases are split between Whitehorse and rural communities. (Paul Tukker/CBC - image credit)

Yukon is reporting nine new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The new cases are split between Whitehorse and rural communities.

They were confirmed between noon Thursday and the same time on Friday, according to a news release from the territorial government sent Friday afternoon.

This brings the active case count to 77, with recoveries.

The total number of confirmed Yukon cases since the beginning of the pandemic is now 551, with 483 cases since June 1.

The rapid response testing team will be in Watson Lake from Saturday until end of day Monday. Rapid testing will take place in the Watson Lake Recreation Centre from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

People can contact local health centres or book an appointment online to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the clinic in Whitehorse.