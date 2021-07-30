Yukon reports 7th death, seven new cases of COVID-19

WHITEHORSE — Yukon has reported its seventh death linked to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The territory's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Brendan Hanley, says in a statement that the person died in hospital Wednesday night.

He says "an unfortunate fact was this person was not immunized."

Hanley says unvaccinated Yukoners are at greatest risk from the illness.

Yukon also said Thursday it has diagnosed seven new cases as active infections rose to 80.

The territory has reported 589 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, including 526 diagnosed since June 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2021.

The Canadian Press