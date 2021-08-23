Yukon reports 7 new COVID-19 cases

Yukon officials are reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. The total case count now stands at 41. (NIAID Integrated Research Facility/Reuters - image credit)

Yukon is reporting seven new cases of COVID-19 since last Friday at noon.

In a news release, the territorial government said six of the new cases are in rural Yukon and one case is in Whitehorse.

There are now 41 active cases in the territory, down from 52 last Friday, according to the news release sent out late Monday afternoon.

The release did not specify if any of the new cases were of the more contagious delta variant.

Dr. Catherine Elliott, Yukon's acting chief medial officer of health, said last week that two cases of people with the delta variant were discovered Wednesday. They were the first two cases of the delta variant, currently the dominant strain in Canada, to be discovered in Yukon.