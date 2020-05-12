Yukon RCMP's Historical Case Unit takes over search for missing woman

Police in Whitehorse are still searching for a woman missing since last month — but have now turned the case over the RCMP's Historical Case Unit.

Ayla Sanders, 28, has been missing in Whitehorse since April 17. She was last seen that day as she left her home in the city's downtown. She was believed to be travelling on foot.

The Historical Case Unit was created in 2018 to investigate unsolved homicides and missing persons cases in the territory.

Police said on Tuesday that the unit is now focusing on the Miles Canyon and Schwatka Lake areas. Searches have been done by air, boat, and on the ground.

Sanders's father has also put up missing person posters around Whitehorse in an attempt to find her.

Sanders is described as five feet eight inches weighing about 108 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Police are also asking the public for help. Anybody with information about Sanders should call RCMP at 867-667-5555.