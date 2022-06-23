Yukon RCMP asking public's help in finding 2 men who planned to spend winter in backcountry

Yukon RCMP are asking the public's help in finding Evan Russell and Mitchell Fichten, both 28. Both are considered missing after their families told police they hadn't heard from wither of them since they left Faro, Yukon, last October. (Yukon RCMP - image credit)
Yukon RCMP are asking the public's help in finding Evan Russell and Mitchell Fichten, both 28. Both are considered missing after their families told police they hadn't heard from wither of them since they left Faro, Yukon, last October. (Yukon RCMP - image credit)

Two men who planned to live in the Yukon backcountry over the winter are now considered missing and the RCMP is asking the public's help to find them.

Evan Russell and Mitchell Fichten, both 28, left Faro at the end of October 2021 and headed into the Yukon wilderness, the RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

Their plan was to live in the backcountry during the winter months.

Police believe the two men may have left by boat on the Pelly River.

"At the time of their departure, they had a wall tent, gear, and supplies and were intending to live in the wilderness over the winter months. Their exact destination in the Yukon wilderness is uncertain," the release states.

Russell and Fichten were reported missing on June 14 by their families after not hearing from either one of them since the day they left.

Russell is described as a Caucasian man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is six feet and weighs approximately 150 pounds. In October 2021, he had a full beard.

Fichten is described as a Caucasian man with brown hair and green eyes who is five feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs about 182 pounds. In October 2021, he was clean shaven.

"Anyone with information that may assist in confirming their safety and wellbeing is encouraged to contact police," the release said.

