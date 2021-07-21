Yukon to lift restrictions on travel and indoor gatherings as vaccination rates climb

WHITEHORSE — The Yukon government says rising vaccination rates mean several COVID-19 restrictions are expected to be lifted next month.

Acting chief medical health officer Dr. Catherine Elliott says starting Aug. 4, people returning to the territory will not be required to self-isolate.

She told a news conference people won't need to wear masks in indoor public places now that 79 per cent of residents are fully vaccinated.

Elliott says bars and restaurants will also be allowed to return to full capacity without the need for physical distancing.

But the government has not eased restrictions on social gatherings, saying that's where the spread of COVID-19 continues to be the highest.

Community Services Minister Richard Mostyn says the territory can lift its state of emergency next month if COVID-19 numbers continue to remain low and vaccination rates climb higher.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2021.

The Canadian Press