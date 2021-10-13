Yukon issues 'strong recommendation' for indoor mask use, and 3 public exposure notices

The Yukon's acting chief medical officer of health, Dr. Catherine Elliott, issued a 'strong recommendation' to wear masks in all indoor public spaces, citing concern about the daily growing number of COVID-19 vaccines in the territory. (Jackie Hong/CBC - image credit)

Citing an increasing number of COVID-19 cases daily in Yukon, the territory's acting chief medical officer of health issued a strong recommendation for Yukoners to wear masks in all indoor public spaces.

"I am concerned with the increasing number of cases we are seeing daily," said Dr. Catherine Elliott in a Tuesday news release. "We started at two cases a day, then four and now we are seeing 11 and 12."

Elliott reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 in Yukon over the Thanksgiving weekend. The case count in the territory now stands at 58, compared to 45 reported on Friday.

She said wearing a mask is a small sacrifice to make to avoid getting sick.

She said the Delta variant is spreading in the territory as more Yukoners travel south, where the variant is circulating.

"All of this combined with the approach of flu season means we must take steps to protect ourselves, our families and our community from the spread of COVID-19," said Elliott, adding that she's concerned about the "rapid and widespread transmission among groups and social networks with very low vaccination rates."

Elliott said that while she strongly recommends wearing a mask, it is not a public health order. However, businesses and facilities still have the right to ask people to wear one.

Public exposure notices

Elliott issued three public exposure notices on Tuesday.

One is for Air North flight 4N510 on Oct. 6 from Vancouver to Whitehorse. Passengers are asked to monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Another is for Sanchez Cantina in Whitehorse on Oct. 7 and 8 between 4:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

The other one is for Duffy's Pets in Whitehorse on Oct. 7 and 8 between noon and 6 p.m. on both days.

If any symptoms appear, no matter how mild, self-isolate, remain at home and arrange to get tested, either by calling 867-393-3083 or booking a test online. Rural Yukon residents should contact their community health centre to arrange for testing.

Elliott also issued an exposure notice to students and staff in the Grade 5B class at Whitehorse Elementary School and said Yukon Communicable Disease Control has issued specific information to those affected.