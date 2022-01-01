Yukon introduces new public health measures after 15th COVID-19 death

WHITEHORSE — Yukon's acting chief medical officer is introducing more public health measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Catherine Elliott says indoor personal gatheringswill be limited to 10 people and outdoor gatherings to 25 people if everyone is vaccinated.

Organized indoor gatherings, including entertainment venues, recreational sports and faith-based services, will be limited to 25 people or 50 per cent of a venue's capacity, and proof of vaccination is required.

Restaurants, bars and nightclubs will limit service to six people per table with proof of vaccination, and all public saunas and steam rooms are to be closed.

The announcement comes as Yukon reported another COVID-19 death on Friday, bringing the death toll to 15 for the territory since the pandemic began.

It also recorded 26 new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 106 active infections.

"With the new Omicron variant spreading quickly in the territory, we need to take action to protect the health and safety of all Yukoners and ensure our health care system is not overwhelmed," said Yukon Premier Sandy Silver in a news release. "These new temporary public health measures are intended to limit the number of contacts between individuals and reduce transmission."

