Yukon government and teachers union reach agreement

The Robert Service School in Dawson City. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC - image credit)

The Yukon government and the territory's teachers have reached a tentative collective agreement.

The agreement is now set to be submitted for ratification, the government says in a Tuesday news release.

Details of the agreement won't be released until it is ratified.

The teachers union and the territory began collective bargaining on Dec. 2, as the last agreement expired on June 30.

The union, which includes about 1,119 active members, will have to vote to ratify the new collective agreement.

The teachers union also announced Tuesday that it is changing its name. The Yukon Teachers' Association will now be known as the Yukon Association of Education Professionals.